Nollywood actor Daniel Etim Effiong and his wife Toyosi are back in the news over their recent conversation about their marriage

In the video snippet making the rounds, the movie star asked the mother of his kids if she trusted him

Toyosi’s response to the question was met with a series of reactions from social media users

Nigerian actor Daniel Etim Effiong and his wife, Toyosi, have again caused fans to talk about their relationship on social media.

To mark their seventh anniversary, the celebrity couple hosted a talk where they both asked themselves candid questions about their relationship.

In the viral clip, Daniel Etim Effiong asked Toyosi if she trusted him 100%. His wife took a long pause before she finally answered the question.

Fans react as Daniel Etim Effiong asks wife why she doesn't trust him. Photos: @the_toyosi

According to Toyosi, she does not trust her husband 100%, but she trusts that he will do his best not to break his vows and that even if he does, she will know.

In her words:

“Do I trust you 100%? No. But I trust that you will always keep me in the loop, maybe not keep me in the loop. I’be spent these years with you, I know you to a large extent and I’m getting to know you better. I think that you will do your best to honour your vows and honour what we have. But I'm also aware that, I don’t want to say anything can happen, but things happen more like and I feel like if anything ever happens, I would know.”

Speaking further, the Nollywood actor asked his wife why she doesn’t trust him. To that, Toyosi replied that she doesn’t trust his flesh and people can slip up.

She said:

“I don’t not trust you, I don’t trust your flesh. This may be too deep now, but we all slip up from time to time.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Daniel Etim Effiong and wife speak about trust

Toyosi’s reactions to Daniel Etim Effiong’s questions about her trust for him raised mixed feelings from netizens. While some fans praised her vulnerability, others were not pleased that it was being aired for the world to see.

Read their comments below:

trenches_kitchen:

“Omo!”

Gracioushighdee:

“God please help strengthen both of them👏👏👏.”

turlash_bakes:

“Ask the difficult question☺️”

onyiiubah:

“Should this be for public consumption?”

Dupsy_nene:

“Why is she projecting. You know that things may happen. Why worry about that? Mehn”

beklarconcept:

“A very genuine response 👏.”

Talkwithifytherapy:

“Marriage is a whole lot , but as usual let us continue deceiving ourselves on social media and later face the real deal offline , Every couple should have this genuine,open and honest discussion ✅.”

talkwithifytherapy:

“Every married couple should have this open and honest questions between them.”

augustawilfredd:

“I’m trying to understand how both of you arrived this? Like you both dressed up and called a camera man to talk about your marriage like this? Isn’t this suppose to be between you two?”

Lifeofnenye:

“It is well. Marriage isn’t easy . She’s insecure and she knows why . Only her knows what she has faced so far.”

deesecondwifey.ng':

“That's a very genuine answer . This exercise or game should be picked up by couples but it should definitely not be for public consumption .... no matter the youtube money or exposure it would bring to you, your family and business .... somethings and some moments are SACRED. As we were✌️.”

Otbjdecelebrante:

“This woman dey find wetin she no go fit chest walahi. Over thinkers nd their wahala. But I pray she no go see am. Madam please adhere to the seventh day rule-Rest!”

beccaszn:

“This is mostly reality for some married couple… but they put theirs on the internet na why una dey judge 🙂.”

yvonne_bigbrother_titans:

“Hmnnnnn , should this be for public consumption? You will just give the enemies the green light they need. You need to be in the loop so therefore what???”

Toyosi speaks about insecurity in her marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Toyosi Etim Effiong shared her fear about her union.

The media personality was a guest on the Terms and Conditions podcast, where she spoke about her actor husband.

According to her, some fans of her husband saw her at a hospital while they were having a private session, and they embarrassed her.

