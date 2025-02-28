The word for the day seems to be Lambo as not only Burna Boy and Sophia are in a mess, but Mercy Eke too

The social media influencer and reality TV star has been accused of owing some part payment for the Lamborghini she recently unveiled

A chat has been exposed online, spilling all that transpired about the Lambo and other messy details about Mercy

Can there ever be a day without the cyberspace being dramatic? First, it was Sophia Egbueje and Burna Boy's Lambo; Lamba saga, and now Mercy Eke is getting dragged by her frontal.

Former winner of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, Mercy Eke, is getting brutally dragged online and accused of owing some money for the Lamborghini she unveiled shortly.

Mercy Eke accused of owing money after unveiling her Lamborghini. Credit: @official_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

In a series of chats between two unknown ladies, who may or may not be close to Mercy Eke, it was revealed that the influencer only paid 40% of the new whip she showed off to her online family.

The chat reads:

"The game is the game, the battle is for the crown of "first baddie to cruise a Lambo. Soon as mercy heard Sophie talk about her car arrival in the voicenote, she quickly went to pay balance for hers and shoot a quick unveil video."

"Very messy Mercy but it is what it is Sophie called her name in the voicenote and claimed she cut her off as well for betrayal. you people in that Lagos city are trying. the whole thing is so toxic and I find it appalling. They should be matching energies in investments, not liability second hand cars, but what do I know."

See the full chat below:

The conversation between the ladies also revealed that Mercy Eke might be buying herself most of the fancy gifts in the guise of a man just to impress the gram.

Although the second person in chat argued that she and a man, the truth cannot be ascertained as at the time of his report.

Reactions to Mercy Eke's Lambo drama

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@darhray_concept said:

"If you don't have to impress others to prove a point. YOU DON'T KNOW THE KIND OF POWER YOU POSSESS."

@pluto_queen1 said:

"A society that tells a broke man he isn't worthy of love has no right to tell a rich man to be loyal to one woman. If money determines value, loyalty should be optional."

@potens_shyne said:

"With the way the country de go if person buy plane sef I no send him papa , but why so much hate between females ?"

@anigoodness_ said:

"Congratulations queen mercy... keep pressing their necks."

@nonso_chris4 said:

"Even though regardless upon still, the Lambo is still HERS."

@big.love101 said:

"If Otumba wife sees these, she go cry blood but go later use dollar notes clean her eyes. Men just make money and cheat with baddie."

@jagba_jantis said:

"Lols... She paid 40% and made that video all yesterday in few hours?? Madam reat abeg."

Mercy Eke shares stunning plans to upgrade her garage

Legit.ng earlier reported that Big Brother Naija All Stars Mercy Eke shared her plans to get herself the best brand of luxury Lamborghini ride that would be the first of its kind in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

She claimed that although her Lamborghini was initially scheduled to arrive in Nigeria earlier this year, it would now be arriving later.

Ecstatic Mercy went on to reveal the design and interiors of her expected ride as her video elicited sweet reactions among fans.

