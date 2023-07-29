Big Brother Naija All Stars Mercy Eke shared her plans to get herself the best brand of luxury Lamborghini ride that would be the first of its kind in Nigeria and Africa as a whole

She claimed that although her Lamborghini was initially scheduled to arrive in Nigeria earlier this year, it would now be arriving later

Ecstatic Mercy went on to reveal the design and interiors of her expected ride as her video elicited sweet reactions among fans

BBNaija Mercy Eke, affectionately known as Lambo," and her long-awaited dream automobile, the Lamborghini, were the centre of talk recently at the All Stars reality show.

To everyone's amazement, Mercy rejected the nickname, claiming she didn't deserve it because she hadn't yet obtained the luxury ride.

BBNaija All Stars Mercy Eke makes known her plans to own a pinky-lush Lamborghini Credit:@officialmercyeke

Source: Instagram

Mercy claimed she had expected her Lamborghini to arrive a few days before her birthday but it did not arrive on time.

Nonetheless, she hoped that her dream car would arrive later this year.

She revealed that it would have an eye-catching pink exterior and interior and be the first of its kind in Nigeria and Africa.

See the video below

BBNaija Mercy's expected Lamborghini sparks reactions

Fans and viewers celebrated the star as they anticipated seeing her cruise around in her pinky-lush car.

See more details here:

___omololasilver___:

"Amen to her prayer, but this 120m cash is for Ceec."

_ngozee:

"…From you lips to God’s ears! Never underestimate the power of manifestation!!! ❤️"

mzzsholz:

"They are not ready no be lambo dey do me now abeg sha share your skin plug you and uriel ."

stephanieaniobi:

"Yes ooo. She meant that with the 120m she would acquire her Pink Lamborghini."

offic.ialfavour77:

"Make una try dey post ccece good talks, if she say one bad tin now una go rush post is somehow."

heartzuri_:

"Most of them actually have 120m naira dy would hav just left d competition fr people who really needs d money."

_euphorixx_:

"I’ll rather the money goes to someone else who really needs it like Adekunle. Lambo will always be good."

Tacha reveals why she did not join BBN All Stars

Former BBNaija Pepper Dem housemate, Tacha, has now opened up on why she did not participate in BBNaija All Stars.

Tacha was one of the BBNaija stars many fans had hoped would make the show and the socialite has now spoken up on why she was not a part of it.

Tacha revealed that everything is business to her. She explained further by saying that she would have gone for BBNaija All Stars if the organisers were going to pay her.

Source: Legit.ng