Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has got the internet buzzing following her grand return on Instagram

Recall that the mother of two earlier deactivated her Instagram account amid rumours that her billionaire husband was responsible for her colleague Chika Ike’s pregnancy

In a recent development, the young star revealed to her fans and followers her heart's end goal, triggering reactions online

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels is moving her focus away from her marital crisis with her husband, Ned Nwoko, to her personal wants.

On Friday, February 28, Legit.ng reported that Regina returned to Instagram with an eye-catching video of herself dancing to Psquare's Game Over song.

Regina Daniels reveals her new goal. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Recall that Regina Daniels suddenly deactivated her Instagram account amid claims that Ned Nwoko reportedly has a child with her colleague Chika Ike, which he has denied.

Following this, the politician began making more public appearances with his Moroccan wife, Laila Charani.

In a follow-up post, the mother of two revealed that she is looking for money, that will drive her crazy.

She wrote:

“Na money wey go make me craze na e I Dey find now 🤭.”

See her post below:

Legit.ng also reported that the Nollywood actress' return to photo-sharing platform Instagram after deactivating her page for over a week is a trending topic online with her brother Sweezzy adding to the drama.

Legit.ng previously reported that fans and followers of Regina noticed something different on her page after she shared a steamy video to announce her return to Instagram.

Some of her fans noticed the pictures of her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, were gone except for a few. They also pointed out that the actress had also flanked off his name from her Instagram bio.

Regina's action came following rumours about Nollywood actress Chika Ike's pregnancy announcement.

Following his sister's return to Instagram, Regina's brother Sweezzy shared pictures of him and the actress with a celebratory message.

He, however, included a cryptic post, which many netizens have been reading meanings to. The note accompanying Regina Daniels' brother's post reads:

"Thank God say road to success no dey anybody papa house @regina.daniels my baby’s back."

Regina Daniels’ new post spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions from her fans and netizens.

See them below:

etinosaofficial said:

"Who is in the garden."

leo_naling wrote:

"Until you hear our advice finish we no go stop ooo, shebi you advice us last year na our turn now."

libra_q.u.e.e.n said:

"Even as the billionaires wife you still Dey find money? Me wetin I go find??"

allegrohomes_limited wrote:

"Give them something to talk about as they no won rest."

rizo__doris said:

"I usually don't comment on posts like this but hey, Regina doesn’t deserve trolling for staying away from a toxic marriage with a narcissist who is never satisfied . It's unfortunate that some people are trolling her especially in Nigeria where women often face societal pressur,e and Nigerians always against women not the culprit. Some of you trolling her would jump and do more if Ned says just hello which all boils down to the economic hardship. I don't know if Ned is fit to represent us, especially ifhe'ss exploiting women. Regina tirelessly supported Ned during his past elections which non of his concubines did so her decision to distance herself is understandable. Let's stop being happy whenever we see another man's misfortune. I wish you all the best Regina and please be sure of the decisions you make henceforth."

orissabel3788 said:

"If Ned money no fit make u craze, which person own go con fit make u craze?"

omah_starz wrote:

"Ned see wife runnnn😂😂😂😂😂😂 you want marry girl wey never enjoy her youthful age finish and expect her to live like a 50yrs woman? I laugh…. Na her mama I blame sha."

asari_mimi said:

"Bianca Ojukwu, the first girl I know who married an old man, said “she would not encourage her daughter to make a similar choice of marital engagement.”!!"

emmaspantry2021 wrote:

"Just looking at priscilla Ojo, you were supposed to settle down for a young man, but you chose a stingy old man. So sad. Young girls hope you all are learning."

Regina Daniels unfollows Laila Charani

Earlier, Legit.ng reported all seemed not to be well between Regina and her co-wife, Laila Charani.

Regina and Laila, who used to be friends and even exchange friendly banter, were no longer following each other.

Fans expressed their displeasure over the development, reminding them of the lovely posts and videos they had shared in the past.

