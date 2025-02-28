Regina Daniels' brother has celebrated her return to Instagram after she took a break from the photo-sharing platform

The actress' brother, who shared adorable pictures of him and his sister, also included a cryptic post that has sparked reactions online

Legit.ng recently reported that Regina Daniel yanked off her husband Ned Nwoko's name and pictures from her page upon her return to Instagram

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels' return to photo-sharing platform Instagram after deactivating her page for over a week has become a trending topic online with her brother Sweezzy adding to the drama.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that fans and followers of Regina noticed something different on her page after she shared a steamy video to announce her return to Instagram.

Regina Daniel’s writes cryptic post about success. Credit: sweezzy1/regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

On February 28, 2025, the mother of two to the joy of her fans posted a stunning video in a short wite gown, strutting for the camera.

Some of her fans noticed the pictures of her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, were gone except for a few. They also pointed out that the actress had also flanked off his name from her Instagram bio.

Regina's action came following rumours about Nollywood actress Chika Ike's pregnancy announcement.

Regina Daniel’s brother shares pictures of him and sister. Credit: regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels' brother shares cryptic post

Following his sister's return to Instagram, Regina's brother Sweezzy shared pictures of him and the actress with a celebratory message.

He, however, included a cryptic post which many netizens have been reading meanings to.

Regina Daniels' captioned his wrote, "Thank God say road to success no dey anybody papa house @regina.daniels my baby’s back."

Reacting to her brother's post in the comment section, Regina responded by saying,

"Omo we go carry success for hand."

See Regina Daniels' brother's post below:

Reactions trail Regina Daniels' brother's post

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed Regina Daniels' brother's post as netizens suggested it was a shade at the actress' husband Ned Nwoko. Read some of the comments below:

ugonnwa_ said:

"After una don milk the man."

neetahsbeautycosmetics reacted:

"Same papa she fought us for."

_simisvintageandluxury commented:

"This weekend go long sha."

roma_harts wrote:

"Story story. She cannot leave that man."

thee_bunmi said:

"I just feel she wants traffic . Her mama go gree? Because that kyn soft life no easy to come by oo."

bignakz wrote:

"After the traditional initiation.,, she better go back inside house 🙄. Nobody wey go fund her lifestyle Dey outside o."

dupe_clark reacted:

"Money is not everything again lol."

rekynova said:

"But una don pass ned passage, balcony, frontage & backyard reach the success naw."

ollybabymo22 wrote:

"Things dey sup for this life But e no really concern me gbogbo yin wa se esin awor."

Regina Daniels unfollows Laila Charani

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting all seemed not to be well between Regina and her co-wife, Laila Charani.

Regina and Laila, who used to be friends and even exchange friendly banters, were no longer following each other.

Fans expressed their displeasure over the development, reminding them of the lovely posts and videos they had shared in the past.

