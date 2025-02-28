Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has finally returned to Instagram after about a week of being away

The mum of two was embroiled in online rumours after her Instagram page was nowhere to be found amid news of Chika Ike’s pregnancy

However, Regina Daniels’ Instagram return brought about a series of questions from netizens over the new name she included on her bio

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has made a comeback to Instagram after over a week of being away from the platform.

Recall that the movie star’s marriage to Ned Nwoko was embroiled in scandal following the news of actress Chika Ike’s pregnancy. It was rumoured that the child belonged to Regina’s husband, leading her to deactivate her Instagram page for over a week.

However, Regina finally returned to the photo-sharing platform in a big way. On February 28, 2025, the mum of two posted a video to announce her return.

In the video, the billionaire’s wife rocked a short white dress and had on smokey makeup look while doing sultry poses. She then accompanied the clip with a caption stating that she is young and accomplished.

Regina’s post drew the attention of netizens for several reasons, one of them being the choice of song she used and the changes made on her page.

The young actress’ video was accompanied by PSquare’s song titled Game Over. A look through her page also showed that she had unpinned her photos with her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, which used to be at the top of her page.

Ned Nwoko’s name was also no longer on her bio and she replaced it with the name: “Regina Daniels Nnaemeka Favour”.

See Regina’s video below:

See a screenshot of her Instagram bio:

Reactions as Regina Daniels removes Ned Nwoko’s name, photos

Regina Daniels’ changes to her page after her Instagram return drew the attention of several netizens. Some of them wondered why she removed Ned Nwoko’s photos at the top of her page and his name in her bio:

Lifeofbeautyfred said:

“Which game over?😁😁 the game is just getting started.”

She_is_iremi wrote:

“Are my the only one noticing no husband picture again 🤔.”

Blossomnnakee said:

“Why Nwoko no dey your name again🌚.”

Angel_eluna wrote:

“She has deleted everything about Ned on her page o 😂 so soon? 😢”

Dedonsneh47 said:

“7th wife is back . We miss you our mummy adviser 👏👏.”

Ebenezersophia88 said:

“Na naira music you suppose use I am back, with the caption I am back from crying in Ferrari.”

Hellyy8050 wrote:

“Regina removed her husband because she was pretending to be Ned’s only wife in her head, but now the Moroccan woman did not give her chance. 😂😢”

Tynaspencer said:

“All Pa Neds pics deleted allegedly.”

_rhiks_xx said:

“You don come back 😂.”

Nkeirukaedith26 said:

“Ur name come change.”

Kdessy_collection wrote:

“Na that traditional stuff u accepted to do go tie u down now 😭.”

Kdessy_collection wrote:

“Thought there was Nwoko in her name before?”

Regina's co-wife Laila reaffirms love for Ned

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniel’s Moroccan co-wife Laila Charani once again expressed her love for their billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

The politician began making more public appearances with his Moroccan wife, Laila.

Laila, who earlier announced their trip to the village, shared a video of her and Ned Nwoko competing in a race alongside one of their child.

