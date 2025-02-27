Nigerian actress Regina Daniel’s Moroccan co-wife Laila Charani has sent the internet buzzing with a recent activity she had with their husband Ned Nwoko.

Recall that the Nollywood star suddenly disappeared from Instagram when rumours that her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, was responsible for Chika Ike’s child emerged

Laila shared a video of her and the billionaire engaging in a fun sport as she disclosed her lifelong desire for him, triggering reactions online

Nigerian actress Regina Daniel’s Moroccan co-wife Laila Charani has once again expressed her love for their billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

Recall that Regina Daniels suddenly deactivated her Instagram account amid claims that Ned Nwoko reportedly has a child with her colleague Chika Ike, which he has denied.

Regina Daniel’s co-wife gushes over her love and marriage with Ned Nwoko. Credit: @mnslailacharani, @regina.daniels

Following this, the politician began making more public appearances with his Moroccan wife, Laila.

Laila, who earlier announced their trip to the village, shared a video of her and Ned Nwoko competing in a race alongside one of their child.

In her post, the Moroccan beauty gushed about their marital journey, using the physical race they had.

She noted that the experience isn't just about reaching a destination but also about the moments of joy, connection, and shared emotions along the way.

Laila promised to be committed to and support Ned, no matter the challenges or obstacles ahead.

“Side by side, step by step, through every twist and turn—this journey is ours. Running together isn’t just about the miles; it’s about the laughter, the love, and the promise to always keep moving forward, hand in hand. No matter the path, no matter the pace, my heart will always race for you. ForeverUs RunningThroughLifeTogether”.

Regina Daniels’ co-wife Laila spurs reactions online

kn_dra wrote:

"Laila look like she get a new lease on her love life with Uncle Ned. I love to see it."

justsleek2 reacted:

"The content I signed up for. Now you come."

akedohbongwobaseonei_ said:

"Pa Ned thrives on this online controversies.He’s on literally everyone’s lips allegedly..a master in polygamy.Give him his flowers."

daureen_iyeuma wrote:

"So this man can run like this???"

johnjoy295 said:

"Madam enjoy ur man now before she renew her JuJu o."

onwuemeleprincessgina wrote:

"And what is so special about this. Is Regina only his wife. What is wrong with another wife follow him can you people leave Regina alone for God sake nawa o."

charashika1 said:

"Nothing you wan tell me....you allow your husband win you 😂😂😂 wise woman."

bellebarth wrote:

"Truly she has a new PA, this is not her handwriting."

mercithegreat said:

"So this the reason Regina ran from IG,she can't stand the heat after making it seem like she's Ned's fav on social media...when Regina was peronalizing Ned Laila was active it reach Laila's turn Regina deactivate."

Regina Daniels’ co-wife seen with actress’ favourite Ferrari

In a previous report, Regina Daniels and her Moroccan co-wife Laila Charani were the talk of town amid rumours rocking their marriage.

This was after the movie star deactivated her Instagram while her co-wife continued to flourish online.

A recent report disclosed that Laila was enjoying one of their husband’s cars Regina loved to drive as she was allegedly away from the mansion, triggering hot takes online.

