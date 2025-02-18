Nigerian actress Regina Daniels appears not to be returning to Instagram anytime amid reports that she deactivated her page

Recall that her Instagram page disappeared while rumours involving her husband Ned Nwoko and Chike Ike trended online

In a recent update, the mum of two shared a disturbing post on TikTok that has ignited conflicting takes from her fans and netizens

Star actress Regina Daniels has broken her silence after her husband, Ned Nwoko, addressed the rumours about impregnating her colleague Chika Ike and planning a traditional marriage.

On February 16, 2025, rumours spread on social media that Ned Nwoko was the father of Chika Ike’s child and that they had both been in a relationship long before Regina Daniels came into the picture.

Regina Daniels speaks of tears amid rumours around Chika Ike’s pregnancy. Credit: @regina.dnaiels, @chikaike

Regina’s deactivated Instagram page also contributed to the rumours, with some netizens feeling convinced that they were true.

Her husband, Ned Nwoko, knocked down the rumours, stating that they were absolutely untrue.

Through his spokesperson, the billionaire reacted to rumours about him taking the Nollywood actress as his seventh wife and that she was bearing his child.

He clarified that the claims were entirely groundless and based on malicious gossip.

Regina Daniels breaks silence

The actress seems reluctant to come back to Instagram and appears to be having fun on her TikTik account.

The mum of two shared a video of her dancing and whining to a song, but the caption of her post left many bothered .

Regina’s clip was shared a few minutes after her billionaire husband released his statement.

Her caption read:

She wrote, “Tears wan wound me”.

See her post below:

Regina Danies’ new post trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Ebimoperoo said:

"Search bar Chika Ike and Ned Nwoko traditional marriage."

thacolourgirl wrote:

"for chika ike way old like wetin i nor know even ned senior wife young pass her."

sweetgloria18 said:

"My own b say last last Ned go reach me 😂😂i go come rest for ajor."

otunab2 said:

"Na we go advice you this year because last year you advice us."

rejoic okoro wrote:

So like this now you don be senor wife to Chika ike😆😃😅😂

gurl_furvy said:

"Even if he marry 7wife that one no mean say she no go still Dey cash out from d man so make Una rest."

baroness_martonr reacted:

you still winning no matter what happens na credit alert be the main issue let him keep having babies 😂

ladiez_code wrote:

"Why search bar dey show Chika Ike and ned nwoko traditional marriage?"

Regina Daniels’ brother reacts to Ned's statement

In a previous report, Regina Daniels’ elder brother, Lawrence Daniels, has weighed in on the issue between Ned Nwoko and Chika Ike.

Recall that rumours rocked social media on February 17, claiming that the senator was the father of Chika Ike’s newborn.

Ned Nwoko, via his director of communications, addressed the rumours on his social media page, and Lawrence immediately dropped a comment on the post that captured the attention of many.

