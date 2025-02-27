Regina Daniels changed her bio on her TikTok handle from young, wild and married to young, wild and accomplished

In one of her latest post, she was seen with a young man and some fans started speculating about them

A few others encouraged her about her action, while some asked question to know why she did so

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels seemed to have moved from her alleged crashed marriage with her politician husband, Ned Nwoko, going by her recent action.

Legit.ng had reported that were speculations about Regina Daniel's marriage after she deactivated her Instagram account. It was claimed that another actress was pregnant for her husband.

Regina Daniels seen dancing with young man. Photo credit@regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Taking to her TikTok account, the mother of two changed her bio. It used to be young, wild, and married, however, she changed it to young, wild and accomplished.

She also used some love emojis in her new bio.

Fans react to Regina Daniels' action

Some of her fans showed her love after she changed her details. They encouraged her to stay strong, as the phrase would soon pass.

While others had nasty things to say about her. They opined that she was not the only wife Ned Nwoko married and advised her to move on in peace.

A few followers questioned her action and were hell-bent to know what was really going on in her marriage.

Regina Daniels dances with man

In one of her new videos, Regina Daniels was seen dancing and shaking her backside.

A young man was seen with her dancing as well. Her followers also asked question to know the man's identity.

Regina Daniels shakes waist in TikTok video. Photo credit@regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Recall that since rumour spread about Regina Daniels's marriage, her co-wife, Laila Charani, has been the one seen with Ned Nwoko.

Fans also asked questions when Daniels was not seen with Ned Nwoko holding a meeting with some politicians.

See the post here:

What fans said about Regina Daniels

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post. Here are some below:

@Onwudiwe Stella Ugomma stated:

"why you change your bio young wild and married why you change the married to accomplished."

@Autawamu wrote:

"Young, wild and accomplished instead of married."

Baepainkiller said:

"Dear Queen be strong and trust God. Joy always comes in the morning."

@Nelly commented:

"Love you, don’t let anyone make you regret your actions I will do the same thing if I was in your shoes and not just me many of them we also do the same thing they are only jealous."

@mhiz black gold reacted:

"Deep down she is pain, see how she is smiling around the Young guy."

Regina Daniels unfollows Laila Charani

Legit.ng had reported that all seemed not well between Regina Daniels and her co-wife, Laila Charani.

The two who used to be friends and even exchange friendly banters online were no longer following each other.

Fans were not happy about the development as they reacted to it. They reminded then of the lovely post and videos they have made in the past.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng