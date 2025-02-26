Media personality Ifedayo Agoro, who broke the internet with her engagement to content creator Frank Itom shared an update online

The entrepreneur posted about a weird direct message she received from a lady who wrote to her about finace

The lengthy message has riled up many of her fans who shared their hot takes about the said lady's actions

Popular media personality Ifedayo Agoro, who recently made headlines after news of her engagement to content creator Frank Itom trended, is in the news again.

The media personality shared a post about a random lady, one of her community members, who had slid into her dm to share some information about her husband.

DANG's Ifedayo Agoro posts a message sent to her by a random lady who tested her fiance. Credit: @ifedayoagodro

Source: Instagram

According to the lady she took it upon herself to test Ifedayo's fiancé's loyalty to her and found that he is a good one.

The lady's message reads:

"congratulations my dear community leader. I dey gbadun all the contents from you and our flower man. I can assure you that as a community member, I did my duty in testing your man and he passed. Sent him a message that someone wants to meet with him and would like to hook up but till now nothing."

"He's not like those men that'll be popular and chasing every girl in their DM. you have a good one sis. I don't know your reaction about this that's why I'm using my other page. Congrats once again."

See the post below:

The post sparked tons of reactions and a heated debate online, as to how some women have the nerve to intrude on other people's privacies.

Ifedayo's post spurs mixed reactions

Read some comments compiled by Legit.ng below:

@hairempire101 said:

"Nawa ooo😮😮 like who dey really sponsor this AUDACITY???"

@theaderonke said:

"Which kain nonsense be this God abeg🙄."

@officialbovi said:

"Even if he fall, he was just testing to see how far the joke will go."

@omowunmi_dada said:

"No!!! All shades of WRONG!!!!!"

@diaryofakitchenlover said:

"I don’t post husband on here but some of my female followers have made it a duty to search for him with all the names in this world from google search to IG search. Some find him on IG and send follow requests."

@veeiye said:

"When I spoke about women doing this on your show, I’m sure some people thought I was lying. This doesn’t surprise me at all."

@dshoecollector said:

"Wo! You are not a member of this community RARA! The kind of people here are visionaries,focused, driven, and too busy building their lives to waste time sliding into people’s DMs to “test” someone’s fiancé."

@daintythingslingerie said:

"Oh well! You have seen it yourself, That’s why BellaNaija and wedding blogs hardly tag the husband’s handle."

Wife deals with cheating husband

According to a previous report by Legit.ng angry wife took swift action after she caught her husband of 23 years having an affair with another woman.

She sold the house they lived in and immediately changed her phone number so that her estranged husband could not reach him.

A video which showed what the woman did to deal with her husband has amassed over a million views.

