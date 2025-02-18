Nigerian star actress Chika Ike has spoken out concerning rumours surrounding her child and colleague Regina Daniels’ husband Ned Nwoko.

Chike Ike noted that she has dealt with rumours for years and has chosen to ignore them because they were just “rumours, and didn't require a response.

Chika Ike reacts to rumours of her and Ned Nwoko’s plans to marry her. Credit: @chikaike, @princenednwoko

She however noted that in this case in this case, it concerned her child and she saw the need to clarify issues.

The screen goddess highlighted that Ned Nwoko is not the father of her child, She strongly rebuked all assumptions or speculation about their personal life.

Chika bragged that no one can know her life better than her, She noted that she was unfazed by the all te false media narratives around her i the past couple of days.

In her words:

There have been all sorts of lies paddled about me in the media for years but I always treated them like what they are, RUMOURS THAT NEEDED NO RESPONSE.

:But this is different, this is about my CHILD…. You all do not know anything about me! Because you CAN’T! Except I choose to disclose. Yes, I’m that PRIVATE!

"Ned isn’t the Father of my child and whoever name you might come up with later with your guessing games and like I’ve said before I’m not about to be anyone’s 7th wife! Polygamy isn’t for me.

"I’ve been pregnant for months now and no one even had a clue about my pregnancy until I announced it and you all think you’ll know who the father of my child is or anything happening in my life? Very laughable and Clueless!

"Keep digging and coming up with your false news. I don’t care about rumours because I understand it comes with my career choice and the only reason I’m responding to this rumour is because this is about my child. My privacy is my peace and NO ONE can unsettle me. I’m basking in the euphoria of my pregnancy and that’s all that matters to me now."

Chika Ike's post on child's paternity trends

