Tosin Silverdam Reacts As Chika Ike Debunks Rumours About Her & Regina Daniels' Hubby Ned Nwoko
- Nigerian social media critic Tosin Silverdam has reacted to the news of Chika Ike's post about her baby daddy
- Recall that rumours about Ned Nwoko being the father of Chika Ike's unborn child swirled on social media on February 17, 2025
- Tosin has now shared his take on the new development and told Nigerians what to do concerning the situation
Tosin Silverdam shared his take on the ongoing situation between Chika Ike, Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels.
It is no news that Chika Ike announced her pregnancy on social media some days ago. Her announcement was received with congratulatory messages from fans and well-wishers.
However, the unanswered question about who her baby daddy is begun to make the rounds online as fans concluded that it was Regina Daniels' husband, Ned Nwoko, who was responsible.
Reacting to this, Chika Ike wrote:
"Ned isn’t the Father of my child and whoever name you might come up with later with your guessing games and like I’ve said before I’m not about to be anyone’s 7th wife! Polygamy isn’t for me."
"I’ve been pregnant for months now and no one even had a clue about my pregnancy until I announced it and you all think you’ll know who the father of my child is or anything happening in my life? Very laughable and Clueless!"
"Keep digging and coming up with your false news. I don’t care about rumours because I understand it comes with my career choice and the only reason I’m responding to this rumour is because this is about my child. My privacy is my peace and NO ONE can unsettle me. I’m basking in the euphoria of my pregnancy and that’s all that matters to me now."
See her post below:
Reacting to the new update, Tosin Siloverdam told Nigerians to cease protest as Chika Ike has given useful information and also debunked new about her alleged baby daddy.
He stated that Nigerians were solidly behind Regina Daniels and are now at peace concerning the situation.
Chika Ike breaks silence, addresses rumours about her child’s father, Ned Nwoko’s plans to marry her
Watch Tosin's clip here:
Nigerians react to Tosin's clip on Regina Daniels
Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:
@nancy_spiritual_emp said:
"Tosin this amebo business fits you so well allegedly."
@wan_jam_ reacted:
"We go know when we see the pikin, cause that man genes strong well well."
@_amarachii._ said:
"E say na we are not protesting again 🤣🤣🤣you and who dey protest before?🤣."
@chocol8quin said:
"Is Regina Daniel his only wife? Why una no protest for the other 5 wives when Ned married Regina??? 😂😂😂😂😂 ndi ara 😂😂😂."
@_iwinosee said:
"Make we wait for the pikin picture first🌚🌚🌚."
Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels celebrate wedding anniversary
Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko brought some warmth to the internet with the celebration of their wedding anniversary.
The celebrated lovebirds revealed that May 28, 2024, made it five years of their union in marriage.
“Embarrassing”: Ned Nwoko and wife Regina Daniels relish lavish dinner with foreign models, clip trends
A video shared on their pages saw an excited Ned all smiles as his lovely wife sat on his lap for some snapshots.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng