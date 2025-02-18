Nigerian social media critic Tosin Silverdam has reacted to the news of Chika Ike's post about her baby daddy

Recall that rumours about Ned Nwoko being the father of Chika Ike's unborn child swirled on social media on February 17, 2025

Tosin has now shared his take on the new development and told Nigerians what to do concerning the situation

Tosin Silverdam shared his take on the ongoing situation between Chika Ike, Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels.

It is no news that Chika Ike announced her pregnancy on social media some days ago. Her announcement was received with congratulatory messages from fans and well-wishers.

However, the unanswered question about who her baby daddy is begun to make the rounds online as fans concluded that it was Regina Daniels' husband, Ned Nwoko, who was responsible.

Reacting to this, Chika Ike wrote:

"Ned isn’t the Father of my child and whoever name you might come up with later with your guessing games and like I’ve said before I’m not about to be anyone’s 7th wife! Polygamy isn’t for me."

"I’ve been pregnant for months now and no one even had a clue about my pregnancy until I announced it and you all think you’ll know who the father of my child is or anything happening in my life? Very laughable and Clueless!"

"Keep digging and coming up with your false news. I don’t care about rumours because I understand it comes with my career choice and the only reason I’m responding to this rumour is because this is about my child. My privacy is my peace and NO ONE can unsettle me. I’m basking in the euphoria of my pregnancy and that’s all that matters to me now."

Reacting to the new update, Tosin Siloverdam told Nigerians to cease protest as Chika Ike has given useful information and also debunked new about her alleged baby daddy.

He stated that Nigerians were solidly behind Regina Daniels and are now at peace concerning the situation.

Nigerians react to Tosin's clip on Regina Daniels

@nancy_spiritual_emp said:

"Tosin this amebo business fits you so well allegedly."

@wan_jam_ reacted:

"We go know when we see the pikin, cause that man genes strong well well."

@_amarachii._ said:

"E say na we are not protesting again 🤣🤣🤣you and who dey protest before?🤣."

@chocol8quin said:

"Is Regina Daniel his only wife? Why una no protest for the other 5 wives when Ned married Regina??? 😂😂😂😂😂 ndi ara 😂😂😂."

@_iwinosee said:

"Make we wait for the pikin picture first🌚🌚🌚."

