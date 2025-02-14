Nigerian singer 2baba has been reportedly declared missing by his family, the Idibias, according to reports making the rounds

The Idibia family reportedly petitioned the Department of State Service (DSS) over the missing singer

It was gathered that 2baba has been missing since February 10, 2025, with the family unaware of his whereabouts

The family of Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia, aka 2baba, has declared him missing and taken steps to find him. This is coming after news of his engagement to Natasha Osawaru, an Edo lawmaker, buzzed the internet.

On February 14, 2025, a copy of the petition went viral on social media and it was gathered that the Idibia family had involved the Department of State Service (DSS) to locate 2baba.

It was said that the music star had been missing since February 10, 2025, after leaving the house in loungewear, suggesting that he was going for a walk.

However, 2baba is said to have not returned home since then and efforts to reach him by members of his family and staff had proved abortive.

In the document, it was also stated that the family was more distressed after messages were sent from 2baba’s social media accounts, soliciting funds from people.

His family claimed the singer has always been independent and the monetary requests had led them to believe that he may have been abducted and someone was trying to exploit his contacts for money.

See a copy of the petition below:

Reactions as 2baba’s family declares him missing

News of 2baba’s disappearance by his family drew the attention of Nigerians after it went viral. Several of them connected the singer’s unavailability to his relationship with Edo state lawmaker, Honorable Natasha Osawaru.

Hanita001 said:

“Missing how??? person wen Dey Active online, dey post himself dancing with the Natasha,d family should go to Edo state nah.”

Ifenkiliii_ said:

“Atleast Natasha is strong unlike annie she will barb all of yous head.”

Shallybenson said:

“Omo, Judy dey learn where Natasha dey😂.”

Glitzlingerie wrote:

“Natasha don help una put am for bottle......tuface at 50 steady embarrassing himself.”

Abisolaojo_ wrote:

“Somebody spell Karma....lol...God Abeg oh.”

Temi.herself said:

“Make una allow this guy celebrate this valentine in peace nau 😂😂50yrs old man is missing when una know his location?? Make it make sense abeg 🙄.”

Buciembdm said:

“Missing report for someone who comes online to post and then disappears 😂.”

Equitabledayo' said:

“This is quite hilarious 😂😂😂😂 So this is what Tubaba has turned to? He is now a shadow of his former self, he is fast becoming a laughing stock. Nothing wey Musa no go see for gate.”

Nogie__ said:

“Lmao 🤣 Watin Dey sweet me be say, if una know the Family wey Natasha from come, una go know say una don jam rock.”

Winnietee__event__supplies said:

“😂😂😂😂😂 I just Dey laugh. Is Tuface a baby?”

Ojulewastudio said:

“It's getting more serious than we thought? Honestly the whole things isn't looking normal from that Sunday..1st he said his IG was hacked.. later he said it wasn't...later he did video, came and told us to beg someone to marry him .now this ...ko normal o ...they need to join hallelujah challenge and NSPPD...😢 Something is wrong.”

2baba's mum begs Natasha to free him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that 2baba's mother, Mrs Rose Idibia, reacted to her son's engagement to Honorable Natasha Osawaru.

In a video posted online, the singer’s mum called on all mothers in Nigeria to help her beg Natasha Osawaru to ‘free’ her son.

According to her, 2baba acted unnaturally and his recent actions were not his. The singer’s mum then told Natasha to remove the beads from her son’s hand and neck.

