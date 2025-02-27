Nigerian content creator Peller has got fans and netizens talking following a recent indecent that happened to him

The TikTok star, alongside his fiance Jarvis, was invited to a fashion show held in the country, where they also participated as models

A viral video showed what transpired between the comedian and Afrobeats star Burna Boy’s mother at the event, triggering hot takes online

Nigerian content creator Habeeb Hamzat, also known as Peller, has sparked online debates following a recent appearance with his fiancée, Jarvis.

The TikTok stars attended a fashion show, where they served as runway models to entertain guests.

Peller's attitude towards Burna Boy's mother ignites debate. Credit: @peller089, @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Peller shared a video detailing the event, taking viewers from backstage rehearsals on walking the runway to meeting the dignitaries in attendance at the end of the show.

The viral clip captured a moment when Peller saw Grammy-award winning singer Burna Boy’s mother and manger, Bose Ogulu.

Peller trends after trying to greet Burna Boy's mum. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

In the video, Peller extended his hand for a handshake, but the African Giant singer's mother quickly walked past him to greet someone else vying for her attention. She also greeted the person just beside the social media sensation.

Peller, who felt that he was intentionally ignored, reacted to the incident. He wrote:

“Any shenking is a blessing.”

See his post below:

Fans react to Burna Boy’s mum ignoring Peller

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

thisshod wrote:

"Omo see shenking 😂 is that not Burna's mum?"

frankreings7 said:

"Peller know say the woman shenk am but he purposely put the video to pass message … 😂😂 everything is not education .. he understand the game .. street wise."

blackdiamiondayo reacted:

"Mama burna ,that boy na ur grand kid oo u snub ham like that among his peers 😔 peller keep ya head up boy."

ajee_banty said:

"You suppose prostrate now."

eazi.prosper1 wrote:

"That’s burnaboy mom buh why she snub peller like that."

sirbalocomedy_ said:

"OGO that na burna boy mama 😂 why you no greet her."

mr_painzz wrote:

"I don't understand how Burna Boy's mom did that to Peller, clearly the way he was over-happy was noticeable and secondly the guy close to Peller got an handshake someone please should explain to me what happened?"

ricky_rich_sbm said:

"Up up way idan me, no vex for that Shenk from Momcy, me and Burna Boy just discussed about you self, he dey plan surprise you."

official_kingii wrote:

"Peller and Jarvis always give me joy at random times 😍....More of God's faithfulness 🔥🔥🔥....#Jarpel_Infinity."

ade__d__smith said:

"You wan shake ODOGWU MAMA person wey you supposed Dobale for."

loseyi033 reacted:

"You’re too r¥de boi # you see a whole African giant mama there 😂 you no fit greet ham respectfully."

official_naijagisttalk01 said:

"You see why all this small children of nowadays they don’t have respect 🫡 you see person wey senior ur mama you wan give her ur handshake 🤝 I like as she nor answer you werey u think everybody is low mentality like you nonsense even wizkid dey lie down greet burner boy mama u better learn."

emeka_blackwood reacted:

"Watch d end over and over again u will see that woman did it purposely @thenamix hell ma u no be god ohh, na only greet he wan greet u, despite his respectful gesture u still embarrassed him like dat, maybe Becos he hailed davido as d greatest over ur son @thenamix mumsy forget age u Fk but no wam @peller use am rub body and move on I trust u."

olufunke4145 wrote:

"Mummy Burner Boy, ewo ni igberaga oshi oriburuku? Peller was excited seeing you and wanted to greet you. Iya, someone you ignored today, you might end up filling a form before you can see him tomorrow. Iya onigeraga, this ife is a face o! No wonder your son is being trolled social media. I'm glad Peller called her 'A WOMAN' that i wanted to greet."

Burna Boy's mum is a celebrated fashionista and thus her presence at the fashion show.

Peller and Jarvis turn heads

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peller and Jarvis had netizens in a chokehold with their post online.

The two young stars, who are in a relationship, fueled their union with their new creative studio moments.

The comedian shared lovely pictures of himself in a cosy retro photoshoot with his female colleague.

