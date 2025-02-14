Nigeria music superstar 2baba and his new lover Natasha Osawaru have continued to spur concerns online

The crisis around the African Queen hitmaker and his new relationship heightened after his mother addressed the public

Following that, a good number of Nigerians marched to Natasha’s social media to ask about their idol

Nigerians have descended to Hon Natasha Osawaru, 2baba’s new lover after his mother came online to complain about their relationship.

Legit.ng reported that 2baba took many by surprise with his marriage proposal to the Edo state lawmaker.

2baba's new boo Natasha Osawaru receives heat from Nigerians. Credit: @2babaoffical @honourableosawaru

Source: Instagram

In a recent clip online the musician’s aged mother Rose Idibia cried out, noting that 2baba was yet to finalize his divorce process with his wife Annie Idibia. She claimed that her son is clearly not in a healthy frame of mind.

Mrs Idibia also spurred speculations by alleging that Natasha wore 2baba a neckchain and hand bead which the family members are uncomfortable with.

Nigerians react to 2baba’s mum’s outcry

After the video of 2baba’s mum went viral, concerned fans and Nigerians online stormed Natsha’s Instagram page to fight over the musician’s wellbeing.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

lauriebaddie wrote:

"Classless honorable.. getting married to a man with 7kids.. you think you are special or you can love him more than the way his wife did???"

nuella said:

"The females in your family too mumu. First it was ur sister Omosede now you. Benin ppl curse really work for una body bcos of una papa sin."

mzhiru_lanre reacted:

"You accepted a father of seven children from different women , where the whole story is on the internet Omo you get mind o Chia 😡yeye law maker."

dorisita__ said:

"He's not your husband, it's just your turn 😂😂😂 he will be shuffling between you and pero."

mavisgoodlife wrote:

"They say make you free tubaba, abeg remove the beads on his neck and wrist."

mercified_77 reacted:

"Who else noticed she get only one wig."

parisdiamond2016 wrote:

"How can a woman this educated and accomplished decides to love and want to marry a man with 8 children and broken marriage 😂. Like what is the problem."

queen_tashatv said:

"Madam free lnnocent lts clearly seen lmagine the way both of you are shaking like agama lizard when he proposed to you."

saintnyla wrote:

Free person husband hanty Natasha your fellow woman is in pain even the mama say make we beg you to cut all the beeds 🙏

Natasha spotted with her renowned grandfather

Legit.ng previously reported that 2baba’s new lover Natasha Osawaru made the rounds online after a video showed off the type of affluence she was born in.

In the now-trending clip, Natasha was seen in her grandfather Chief Igbinedion’s palatial home with her extended family.

The Edo state lawmaker and her granddad shared some envious heartwarming moments to celebrate her birthday, which left many gushing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng