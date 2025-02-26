Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola has shared his excitement after spending some time with some top Nigerian music icons

The entrepreneur stated that it was such an honour to host such brilliant minds in his home as he shared pictures

Many social media users and music lovers have shared their thoughts concerning the rare meet-up

Femi Otedola, a businessman and major player in the energy sector of the Nigerian economy, has shared an interesting post online.

The father of four made headlines on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, after he shared some pictures with Nigerian music icons like Ayodeji 'Wizkid' Balogun and Damini 'Burna Boy Ogulu and Cecil Hammond.

Billionaire Otedola shares fuun moments with Wizkid, Burna Boy. Credit: @femiotedola

Source: Instagram

Femi Otedola stated that it was a privilege to host such bright minds and be able to juggle some ideas with them as regards Afrobeats.

Otedola captioned the photo:

"A true privilege to host some of our biggest music icons. Always inspiring to share ideas and celebrate the global movement that is Afrobeats 🎼 …F.Ote."

See his post below:

Before Otedola's reaction to hosting the young men, fans had been speculating as viral photos of Wizkid and Burna Boy sitting at a table and looking as though they were holding a meeting surfaced online.

Additionally, fans in their usual manner have asked why Davido was left out of the meeting with Otedola.

Many react to Otedola's post with Wizkid, Burna Boy

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@firstladybabcock said:

"I don zooooooom this picture tire, i don imagine am everytime i zooom. Guys, otedola be like e wan build O2 Arena for lag (it’s chicken change)."

@chrizzy________ said:

"Thank God they didn’t smoke 😂 Awon omo ale."

@thedodgeoflondon said:

"Why David no dey??"

@oscarfranklincfr_ said:

"All black but you on white to show them that there is no room for racism. Omo this comment makes no sense 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@folaphillips said:

"Because his dad is just as rich as the convener of the meeting. Safe to assume."

@drwaltz1960 said:

"Keep It Simple and Stylish. No Be Money Na Water Table."

@iamruthboniface said:

"Financial advise and how to be more successful. That’s the discussion."

@_.christerbel said:

"Una must sha find way to add davido into this matter sha. Na una Dey cause problems."

@believe_onthe_rock said:

"God is the greatest.... I love them,,,,, BUT David is more Valid."

@odburna01 said:

"When I saw the earlier picture of wiz and Burna from the wey dey look humble I knew they were with someone big."

@cement_mogul said:

"My two mopols and my mentor Ote💰, my godfather Aliko Dangote’s friend. I took the picture 😁."

Wizkid and Otedola enjoy beautiful moments

In a previous report by Legit.ng, famous Nigerian businessman Femi Otedola entertained award-winning artist Wizkid at his London home.

DJ Cuppy's father took to social media to share a cute photo from the singer's visit to his lavish mansion.

He announced to his fans and followers that Wizkid had paid him a visit in London and that their meeting was pleasant.

Source: Legit.ng