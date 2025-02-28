Nigerian international sensation Burna Boy has continued to have the internet buzzing amid rumours surrounding his name

Nigerian singer Burna Boy, born Damini Ogulu, is still the trending topic on the internet after a leaked audio accused him of reneging on his promise.

Legit.ng earlier reported that an Instagram influencer, Sophia Egbueje, in the viral audio narrated how Burna Boy promised to get her Lamborghini.

According to her, this made her take him seriously while the musician actively pursued her.

Sophia disclosed that she slept with Burna and had yet to receive the luxury gift, as she complained to her cousin during a call.

Media personality Radiogad weighed in on the issue and criticised the young woman for not being alert during her business deal.

“Sophia, as a runs girl wey you be, you supose get sense. Money for hand, back for ground. As a runs girl wey you be before you allow Burna put him thing inside your toto you go tell am make him drop money for the Lambo first.”

He taunted her for expecting such an enormous gift from a man. The radio host then cautioned other women on Instagram about letting their peers’ luxury lifestyles online pressure them.

Netizens comment on Burna Boy and Sophia’s saga

iamab_iodun wrote:

"Sophie is the type of girl you gotta lie to because she's isn't designed to handle the truth."

kizzdaniel02 said:

"If to say burna kpai on top kpekus unah for hear say nah Lambo him promise."

em_net_2024 wrote:

"I don dey love u oooo. Na u dey give me joy oo."

precious_swt1 said:

"Dem don knack sofiaaa oshofree for Lambo n Lambo go buy Lambo 😂😂😂 e go too pain sofiaaaaaa ooooo."

iceboyibm wrote:

"Very anyhow delulu girl 😂 lambo for per nyu. You nos girls too Dey dream ."

iamk.win1 said:

"Hahahaha, Mercy don run post her own Lambo, Na who dey catch be thief oooo."

lankyjade_official wrote:

"Them go soon use this trend Do song just watch… I wish portable Dey out na him for be first. Na only wizkid matter no Dey smell come Internet for woman matter."

mcobeleife1 said:

"@radiogad please rephrase somethings , no be @burnaboygram problem , everybody decides who they want to fucck irrespective of the offer, Abeg allow @burnaboygram rest."

agegeemmanuel50 reacted:

"I be dey pour u spit b4 but I nor go pour u again cos u funny die & stray bullet come go hit Akpi."

Cubana Chiefpriest taunts Burna Boy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that socialite Cubana Chiefpriest reacted to Burna Boy's Lambo drama with Sophia Egbueje.

The socialite blasted Burna Boy for not keeping to his promise and accused him of being an ‘audio money’ person.

According to Chiefpriest, the act of sleeping with men for money is as old as time, and the brotherhood is super ashamed that the singer did not keep to his end of the bargain in the business deal. Recall that Burna Boy and Chiefpriest's drama started after the singer allegedly gave the celebrity barman's cousin some money in a bid to ridicule him.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng