Hellen Ati, the alleged baby mama of socialite Cubana Chiefpriest, has opened up about the plans she has for her son

She noted that she has been begging the celebrity barman to do a DNA test on his alleged son but he has refused

The Kenyan lady stated that the distance between Kenyan and Lagos is just five hours and Cubana Chiefpriest should expect 'his' son soonest

Hellen Ati, the alleged Kenyan baby mama of celebrity barman Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, has stated that she would dump her son on his doorstep.

Cubana Chiefpriest 'baby mama' reveals what she will do with 'their' son. Image credit: @cubana_chiefpriest, @hellen_ati

Source: Instagram

The mother of two said that she will not stop demanding that he conduct a DNA test on his alleged son.

According to Hellen, Cubana Chiefpriest (CP) will be surprised how his alleged son got to his doorstep but he would not see her with the little boy.

Cubana CP's 'baby mama' drags him

Hellen stated that the distance from Kenyan to Lagos is not much and it's five hours.

Cubana Chiefpriest's 'baby mama' shares what she will do to 'their' son. Image credit: @hellen_ati, @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

She added that when she dumps his alleged son with him, she does not care what he does with the little boy.

See Hellen Ati's post in the link.

Reactions as Cubana CP's baby mama threatens him

Legit.ng has compiled the comments as Hellen Ati reveals why she would dump her son at Cubana Chiefpriest below:

@precious_ibini stated:

"You don’t need to update us my sister just go and drop the boy because this man will still not respond to you."

@kween___mimi commented:

"So you can’t take care of your son this woman? A man has denied you privately and publicly yet you stil humiliating yourself for what exactly?"

@helenuchegbu said:

"I just knew that she will post as soon as CP posted about solar SUV vehicles."

@karenblqk stated:

"Next time if you see married man, run."

@chi_beke_chi noted:

"All this side chick, no be every man be Yul Edochie wey give side chick belle coke abandoned family follow her.. some men no dey use their wife and children play.. if u get belle na you know."

@princessfranca24 reacted:

"Home breaker you think CP is Yul that Judy that use pregnancy take enter and break his marriage, you never see anything."

@boss_planet_ said:

"Girl, leave him. The more you do these, the more he laughs…even his wife is laughing at you right now because in her mind you want to take her place. They will call you home breaker, whereas the real home breaker is the one who put his private organ in you knowing full well he is married. Move on with your son…there’s always a reason for a first son. Time will tell."

CP 'baby mama' accuses him of diabolism

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama Hellen Ati tackled him on social media.

She alleged that the celebrity barman used juju (diabolic means) on her and stole her glory, hence she has not been able to take care of her son

Hellen insisted on him doing a DNA test on her son, adding that his alleged negative plans for her life would not work.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng