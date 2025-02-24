Online writer and commentator, Solomon Buchi has shared his take on the ongoing speculations about Mohbad's son, Liam

Recall that the internet revisited Mohbad's widow's case some days ago after she granted her first-ever interview since the death of her husband

Speaking on the matter, Solomon Buchi shared his observation about seeing picture of Mohbad's son

Solomon Buchi has joined the long list of those who have been reacting to the paternity controversy surrounding the son of the late singer Ileri Aloba, widely known as Mohbad.

After Wunmi, Mohbad's widow's interview with media personality Chude went viral, people began to talk again.

Many have continued to point accusing fingers at her, while some won't stop clamouring about a DNA test to ascertain Liam's paternity.

Reacting to the situation, Solomon Buchi noted that he saw a picture of Liam, and he resembles his father to the T.

Solomon wrote:

"I saw a photo of Mohbad’s son and he’s a spitting image of his father. I hope everyone that trolled that young widow will face something similar. That is Mohbad’s child! All of a sudden resemblance is no longer a way to speculate that a child is indeed his father’s child. But if the child looked like your neighbor, you would run to do a DNA test lmao."

See his tweets below:

Reactions to Solomon Buchi's post about Mohbad's son

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@Boy_sixer69 said:

"What does that prove?"

@kayoboboye said:

"Same thing I said to my wife this a.m when we saw it. that boy is the complete image of his father."

@fairy38960785 said:

"Even if he didn't look like mohbad, no one has the right to demand for DNA."

@Gentlefire_1 said:

"Let's leave mohbad family alone."

@SNELiteX said:

"Aren't you learned? Phenotypic resemblance is not a proof of paternity. Even entirely strangers can photocopy the image of each other, but has no clear genetic relationship. Only a DNA match proves paternity not physical resemblance."

@iambiggapple reacted:

"That’ his son resembled him doesnt mean she had not cheated on mohbad mind you."

@mosaicjide said:

"Physical resemblance does not prove paternity. I have seen this happen over and over on the @TheMAURYShow. The DNA of men stay in a woman they sleep with for up to 25 years. This means a child can pick resemblance from him without still being the father."

@benefosa said:

'This is a very crass way to reason,resemblance is not a proof of anything! 2 people who aren't related can look alike! If and I say "if" she had no buried body in her garden, no puns intended, she should've carried out a dna test and saved every1 the troubles, including herself."

Mohbad’s widow Wunmi finally grants 1st interview

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, the late Nigerian singer Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi, spilled all in her first-ever interview after her husband’s death.

The young widow was on the With Chude show where she shared some messy details going on behind the scenes with her father-in-law, Joseph Aloba.

Wunmi’s disclosure in the viral video raised a series of mixed reactions from Nigerians who had been following her family issues.

