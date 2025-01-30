Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati, has continued to tackle him on social media

She alleged that the celebrity barman used juju (diabolic means) on her and has stolen her glory, hence she has not been able to take care of her son

Hellen insisted on him doing a DNA test on her son, adding that his alleged negative plans for her life will not work

There is no end yet to the drama between celebrity barman Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest (CP), and his alleged Kenyan baby mama, Hellen Ati.

She claimed that CP is lying to the public that her son is not his, adding that he is a disgrace to his gender. According to Hellen, she cannot respect him and claimed that he used juju (diabolic means) to steal her glory. Nevertheless, her God is more powerful than him.

The young mother of two pleaded with CP to release her glory so that she can take care of the financial needs of her son since he did not accept the child as his.

Cubana CP's alleged baby mama drags him

On Instagram, Hellen added that Cubana Chiefpriest must not run away from his responsibilities and urged him to do a DNA test on her son.

Besides, she blamed her inability to get a job on CP because he allegedly took her glory via diabolic means. She also insulted him and claimed that his teeth looked like that of a rabbit. Her statements got netizens laughing while they complained about her grammatical blunders.

Reactions to CP's 'baby-mama' accusations against him

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Cubana Chiefpriest's baby mama, Hellen Ati, accuses him of using juju on her below:

@balo_ng commented:

"Hellen, na belle dem give you, them no collect your destiny, can't you find something doing for yourself and leave all these noise. Na person dey born finish the husband come die, wetin be your own na."

@anita_ifeoma reacted:

"I had migraines reading what she wrote."

@dival_ace said:

"This English dey give migraine."

@pretty_nazee commented:

"Ahhh her yansh big like that?"

@dearlykingsley noted:

"You say him juju no fit work and still say he don use your glory."

@trillion_fabric commented:

"She is embarrassing."

@kween___mimi stated:

"He used your glory. Which glory exactly? This woman ehn."

@lyndaesoro noted:

"This lady's obsession is too much."

@iam_ojiugoanawalueze noted:

"Osi na o 'man wood'. Helen abeg no dey stress my brain."

CP makes claims against alleged baby mama

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Cubana Chiefpriest had taken his matter with Kenyan woman Hellen Ati seriously as he appeared on National TV to discuss it.

Recall that Hellen buzzed the internet recently with a series of call-outs directed at the entertainer over her and her little son’s welfare

In a recent media chat, Chiefpriest opened up on how he got to know about Hellen and how the crisis is affecting his marriage.

