Keke Palmer is basking in the euphoria of being one of the happiest mums of two-year-olds right now.

The popular child actress shared a sweet post in celebration of her two-year-old son, Leodis, whose birthday is on February 25, 2025.

The Hollywood star posted about how much of a strong child Leo is and that he has changed her life forever.

Keke emotionally wrote:

"My life can and will never be the same. You have made me who I will forever be, a MOTHA. Leodis from the moment you were in my stomach I knew you were a strong little boy. I could just feel it!"

"Even though you are no longer in my stomach you are in fact my greatest strength. Idk if it’s telepathy or what but you have taught me that I can do anything and as long as you are watching I promise I won’t let you down. Strong baby, strong mommy!!!"

See her post below:

In another post, Leodis shared with his fans how much fun he had on his special day. From his mummy braiding his hair to throwing him a party.

Leodis wrote:

"I had the best birthday ever!! It started off with my mommy braiding my hair. She really annoyed me with that but we were watching Nemo so I was distracted enough."

See his post below:

Peeps celebrate Keke Palmer's son Leodis

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@a.vrye said:

"He was upset and that Happy Meal wasn’t changing nothing."

@lil_lamin_ said:

"I could have sworn this baby was born last year time flies by so fast."

@lawrenciaapalmerr said:

"What a joy you brought us my little guy."

@milkstreetlactationcenter said:

"Tell me, how has it been TWO YEARS since you became a MOTHA?! 🧡🧡You are killing it!! 😍."

@malaikahilson said:

"Imagine having Keke “You Know It’s Your Girl” Palmer as a motha. He’s going to be hilarious!"

@austagram said:

"Happy birthday to the wisest soul, the cutest cutie, the sweetest prince !!! I love you Leo !!!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@kellebelle09 said:

"Leo stole her whole face! That baby is just a white chocolate mocha version of Keke!🥰💪🏾❤️🖤💚."

@moniquenevels said:

"Happy birthday, Leo!!!! I can’t believe you’re already two! Two years of Sunshine💙."

@daniellesilva0986 said:

"Imagine waking up everyday and Keke Palmer is your mama! That’s a flex!"

Source: Legit.ng