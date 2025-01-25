Hellen Ati the lady accusing Cubana Chiefprist of fathering her baby has shared some post on social media

In one of the messages, she called him to be ready to come for the dead body of her baby and herself

She thanked all the people who have helped her in her quest for justice over the paternity of her son

The last seemed not to have been heard about Pascal Ogechukwu's (Cubana Chiefpriest) baby mama, Hellen Ati.

The embattled lady shared some cryptic posts on her Instagram story which were targeted at the businessman.

Hellen Ati appreciates fans in cryptic post. Photo credit@hellen_ati/@cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

In one of the post, she said that the businessman, who supported Davido months ago, should be ready to bury his son.

She disclosed that since he has refused to come and take care of him, he should be ready to bury him. Hellen added that he should not worry about coming for her own burial.

Hellen shares dangerous objects

In another post, she shared images of some dangerous objects. He noted that they were sharp enough to cut the remaining meat, and she added that he should bury the rest.

She thanked the people who stood by her and the people, who insulted her.

The embattled lady also said that her post was going to be the last from her. Hellen prayed that God will forgive the people, who have insulted her.

Recall that Hellen had shared the pictures of her son for the first time last year, the Data Protection Authority had to step in after that.

Hellen Ati's messages surface online. Photo credit@hellen_ati

Source: Instagram

How fans reacted to Hellen's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the baby mama. Here are some of the comments below:

@urchlady04:

"CP no dey give shishi."

@iam_amarkah:

"Take care of your son and leave the man as he has refused to take responsibility. Let him be a deadbeat father but work and take care of your child."

@akintilolola:

"Before you wanted to use sniper. Why did she change her mind?"

@thebeautyhub_byrae:

"You aren’t being a good mother,if he refuses to claim his son then please find a way to take care of him.a lot of people have both parents but only one is active in their child’s life even when they are a family. Stop hurting ur child,why will a mother want to kill her child because the father doesn’t want him? After all d pain u went thru?"

@amyspecialabacha:

"U dey announce say u wan kill u never ready."

@_kah.d:

"This woman should find a job and take care of her son before it’s too late for her. Move on pick up the pieces and take care of yourself and your son!"

Source: Legit.ng