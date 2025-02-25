Nigerian actor Nkubi and his wife, Vivian, recently had a debate about the number of children they wanted to have

In a video posted on TikTok, the movie star’s wife opened up about her desire to have a full house with at least 10 kids

This information rattled Nkubi and he shared his reservations about his wife’s plan, leading to an online debate

Nigerian actor and skitmaker Victor Nwaogu, aka Nkubi, and his wife, Vivian, had a debate about the number of children to have.

Just recently, the celebrity couple posted a video on TikTok where they discussed the kids they wanted.

In the clip, Nkubi’s wife, Vivian, noted that her inlaws had just left their house and it was now relatively empty.

She added that she had always wished for a full house because she loved the atmosphere it brings. Nkubi’s wife then opened up about her wish to have five biological children and five adopted ones.

Her husband, Nkubi, was taken aback by this and immediately shared his reservations. According to him, such a plan required more funds and a bigger space. He also noted that the country’s economy wasn’t good for such a plan.

In his words:

“Just pray for the money to be available to take care of five biological children. You will send them to school, you will do everything for them and you will also need to live in a bigger space with this kind of thing. Five biological children with the present situation of the country? How? As if that is not enough, you now added adopted to it. Pray for the funds to be available, once it’s available we are good to go.”

Reactions as Nkubi and wife debate about number of kids

The debate between Nkubi and his wife, Vivian, drew the attention of several netizens who also dropped their hot takes:

AmBiTiOuS 🕷️🦇〽️ wrote:

“Ahhh u wan born 4 join? Jesus 😭.”

Damola_dds said:

“She think say Nkubi dey pick money for tree 😅.”

Ufoumamayor said:

“Five Biological children 😁😁😁😁 my BP high once.”

Nokupa[handmade Bags/ baskets] wrote:

“The funds will be available in Jesus name amen.”

joy overflow said:

“Na only dis girl make better choice....nobody can drag him with her walai.”

ThankGod said:

“Nkubi Dey run away 😂.”

Lady lucky said:

“You're making a big mistakes my dear sister. I was like that.I open my door for everyone but when my husband suddenly died i saw pepper. That was when i got to know i bad.”

His Grace Emporium 👑 said:

“Did I hear 5 adopted children? hope it's not what I am thinking.”

Evans Odoyo wrote:

“Just pray for the money to be available 🤣🤣.”

A Man On The Chair 🪑 wrote:

“Apa, with everything way dey happen u want ten children? Ali ni nkan se.”

Nkubi and wife welcome baby girl

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that small-sized Nigerian actor and media personality, Nkubi, had become a father.

The movie star took to his official Instagram page to share the great news of his newborn with his numerous followers.

According to Nkubi, he and his wife had welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The actor also gave fans a glimpse of his daughter by sharing a snapshot of her little hand on his Instagram page.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

