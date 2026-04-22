AIG Olohundare Jimoh visited the Air Officer Commanding Logistics Command in Ikeja to strengthen cooperation between forces

Both security agencies reaffirmed their commitment to intelligence sharing, joint patrols and coordinated operations

Air Vice Marshal Abdul Suleh praised Jimoh’s leadership style and described past police-military coordination under him as effective

The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 2, Olohundare Moshood Jimoh, has called for stronger collaboration between security agencies as part of efforts to improve national security operations.

He made the remarks on Tuesday, April 21, during a visit to the Air Officer Commanding Logistics Command of the Nigerian Air Force in Ikeja, Air Vice Marshal Abdul Suleh.

Lagos Police Boss Moshood Jimoh presented with an award plaque by Air Vice Marshal Abdul Saleh

Source: Original

Jimoh was accompanied by senior members of his management team to the Sam Ethnan Air Force Base, where he held discussions on operational coordination and inter-agency cooperation, The Nation reported.

He noted that closer working relations between the police and the Air Force had previously contributed to improved security outcomes in Lagos State during his time as Commissioner of Police.

Jimoh pushes inter-agency intelligence sharing partnership

The AIG said both agencies had maintained a productive relationship over the years, particularly in areas such as intelligence sharing, surveillance operations, and joint patrols.

According to him, these efforts played a role in reducing crime levels in Lagos during earlier joint engagements.

Air Vice Marshal Abdul Suleh receiving AIG Jimoh at the Sam Ethnan Air Force Base, Ikeja.

Source: Original

He explained that his current supervisory responsibilities over Lagos and Ogun States make continued cooperation essential.

Jimoh also pointed to the importance of addressing internal disputes between officers quickly to avoid escalation and maintain operational stability.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Disu, to strengthening institutional partnerships that would improve investigative efficiency and response to security threats.

Air Force boss lauds Police AIG's efforts

Air Vice Marshal Abdul Suleh described the visit as a positive development and praised Jimoh’s professional conduct.

He recalled earlier interactions with the AIG during his tenure as Lagos Police Commissioner and said their working relationship had been marked by mutual respect.

Suleh noted that cooperation between the police and the military under Jimoh’s leadership had helped prevent operational clashes and ensured smoother coordination in joint activities.

He assured the AIG of continued support from the Air Force and expressed readiness to sustain the existing partnership between both institutions.

Interpol arrests fugitive Lagos businessman

Earlier in another story, Legit.ng reported that a fugitive businessman wanted over multiple violent crimes in Lagos has been arrested in the Benin Republic and returned to Nigeria for prosecution.

The suspect, Hammed Tajudeen Akanbi, had been on the run since he was declared wanted by police authorities earlier this year.

His arrest followed months of coordinated tracking by the International Criminal Police Organisation, which located him in a hotel in Cotonou.

Lagos police arrest seven suspects over murder

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that operatives of the Nigeria Police Force Zone 2 Command in Onikan, Lagos, have apprehended seven suspects linked to multiple murders, armed robbery, cultism, and unlawful possession of firearms.

The arrests follow a targeted operation launched after credible intelligence identified the suspects’ activities.

Source: Legit.ng