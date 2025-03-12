Nightlife boss Cubana Chiefpriest has never been one to hide his love for good food and junks from the media

The celebrity barman occasionally shares images and video of his meals and sometimes of his children

His recent post of one of his meals shared on his official Snapchat handle has got many talking online

Many Nigerians were shocked to see what Cubana Chiefpriest was consuming in a recent post he shared on social media.

The nightlife boss, whose real name is Pascal Okechukwu, has been in the headlines several times due to his weight and belly. For this reason, many netizens have also changed his slogan from 'money na water' to 'belle na water', a name given by Hellen Ati.

Although, currently in a DNA battle with his alleged Kenyan baby mama, Hellen Ati, the conversation has been slightly diverted.

Cubana Chiefpriest posts clip of his 'stress' meal. Credit: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

The socialite's most recent Snapchat post has got everyone talking. He shared a video where he was spotted enjoying a meal of shortbread cookies and a lot of milk. He captioned the post - curing, which translates to a mean of relieve, in his case, it could be from stress or to ease tension.

His post has triggered widespread conversations online, as many assume it is the reason he keeps adding weight.

Cubana Chiefpriest shares the type of meal that takes off his stress. Credit: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Watch CP's video here:

Recall that Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest’s alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati, has given him an unusual challenge.

In a bid for Hellen to get Chiefpriest to claim his alleged son, the Kenyan woman challenged the Nigerian star to a 100m race.

Hellen’s condition for the winner of the race in connection to the boy’s paternity had Nigerians dropping hot takes.

How Nigerians reacted to CP's food post

Read some reactions below:

@jully__mk said:

"Whenever I see this guy I remember ‘belle na water’ e no go better for that kenyan woman 😭😭😭."

@pretty_merit_ said:

"Make Helen no see this video 😂😂😂 dragging go continue 😩."

@emma.emerson.live said:

"Your son in Kenya needs this more than you glutton!"

@victrababe said:

"Patrick, you don gree do DNA ? OMINIKUN, ikunlomi."

@ozeepresh said:

"I'm not even lactose intolerant yet this traumatized me."

@trendmich_____ said:

"Why does he always breathe like that 🤦‍♀️,he need to see doctor or go to gym rather reduce his weight."

@omogeshuga said:

"He Dey really maintain the figure 😂 belle na water, no worry Helen is coming for you tomorrow morning, she go set her ring light for you."

Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama gives him new name

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that in another video made by Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati, she said she was not done dragging the businessman. She called him 'belle na water' and vowed not to stop calling him out anytime soon.

Hellen also warned her critics that their words cannot deter her from making recordings about Cubana Chiefpriest daily.

In the recording, the Uber driver, who made an attempt on her life, abused the businessman. She claimed that Cubana Chiefpriest did not want to take care of his alleged baby, but preferred to buy houses just to impress people.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng