“Let the Singles Breathe”: Short Nollywood Actor Nkubi Shows the Way He Hugs His Tall Wife, Funny Video Trends
- Popular Nigerian actor, Victor Nwaogu, aka Nkubi, has shared how he hugs his tall wife despite their height differences
- Taking to social media, he shared a funny video where he and his wife demonstrated how they embrace each other
- The funny video got many fans amused as they shared their hilarious reactions in his comment section
Popular Nigerian actor and comedian, Nkubi, with real name Victor Nwaogu, made headlines after demonstrating how he hugs his tall wife.
Nkubi’s shorter height compared to his wife is no news on social media, and it has endeared a number of fans to them.
In a new development, the movie star shared a video on his official Instagram page, showing how he and his wife embrace themselves.
Nkubi started out the video by showing how people expect them to hug, with both of them standing upright and him only able to reach his wife’s waist.
The socialite then showed the actual way they hug each other. His wife knelt down in front of him, and he was finally able to embrace her, with them facing each other.
After the demonstration, the cute couple shared a kiss on the lips. In the caption of the video, Nkubi wrote:
“How you think we hug and how we actually hug.”
See the heartwarming clip below:
Nigerians react as short actor Nkubi demonstrates how he hugs his tall wife
The heartwarming video of the small-sized actor displaying how he and his tall wife hug each other raised a series of funny comments online. Some of the couple’s single fans were not pleased with the ‘oppression’.
Read some of their comments below:
cocoreuben:
“This wife of yours is a good woman.”
Evacomedytv_:
“Definition of “let me come down to your level’.”
kencherishcomedy:
“Naso she de kneel down wen she wan hug u outside?aww wife material ”
misskamsi1:
“She’s hugging you with respect .”
blissfamily_:
“Let the single breath .”
sharonbensonofficial:
“let the single breathe. Don’t suffocate them ! Well I am taken. Already.”
real_funkymallam:
“The second hug was more romantic and brought you to the same height .”
mspepo:
“Let the single breathe na.”
Nkubi's wife speaks on their marriage
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nkubi and his wife Nkeiru shared their love story.
In a chat with BBC Pidgin, Nkeiru, a fashion designer, revealed that they met on social media. According to her, they have been together for three years and are now traditionally married.
Victor's wife Nkeiru said she was scrolling through her Facebook page when she came across his photos on a friend's timeline. According to Nkeiru, at the time she saw the OAP's photos, she had never had contact with a little person before. She decided to send him a friend request which he accepted.
