Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola’s daughter, Florence Ifeoluwa, aka DJ Cuppy, recently talked about fasting off people and cutting them off.

The celebrity disk jockey took to her Instagram stories to share how her life was impacted after removing some people from it.

According to the recently baptised public figure, sometimes, distance is the best thing a person can do for themselves.

DJ Cuppy also admitted to removing people from her life and also getting removed from the lives of others. She claimed that even though it felt scary at first, she progressed because of it.

On a final note, the billionaire’s daughter said that protecting one’s peace was necessary and not selfish.

In her words:

“Fasting from certain people is important….Not everyone is good for you, and sometimes, distance is the best thing you can do for yourself.

"I've removed certain people from my life, or they left me... it was scary at first but honestly, I feel like I've progressed so much because of it. Protecting your peace isn't selfish o, it's necessary.”

See a screenshot of DJ Cuppy’s post below:

Reactions as DJ Cuppy speaks on cutting people off

DJ Cuppy’s post about cutting off some people from her life and how it impacted her positively made the rounds online and started a discussion among netizens.

_verapatrick_ said:

“Detaching from anything that doesn’t give you peace of mind is the real SELF LOVE.”

Thefoodnetworknig2 said:

“Cuppy is in her peace of mind era and I’m here for it.”

Hawttcoco__ wrote:

“I love how she about herself and her happiness.”

0yefeso said:

“Exactly! Protecting your peace isn’t selfish, it’s survival. But abeg, make sure you’re not wrecking other people’s peace in the process, because that one na pure selfishness. Balance is key!”

Swt_juie said:

“Omo even if it’s selfish, it worth it abeg! Peace of mind is a necessity.”

Hind_importationbrand_limited said:

“Not everyone have the courage of protecting their peace coz they're seeking validation 👌.”

Positivebondship2 wrote:

“Very Important to be selective of people you bring close to your self 👌.”

Afrik.ann said:

“100% agreed. I exit myself out of anything or anyone who wants to stress me out. People often think that's being cold hearted, but it's absolutely necessary for your peace of mind. After all we Aquarius are known for this 😩”

Lucy_ng2 wrote:

“So true, the way I mastered detachment lately ehn, any small negative vibes I’m out.”

__cessa said:

“I like as everybody Dey avoid everybody 😂.”

Cuppy speaks on realising her dad was rich

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that DJ Cuppy recently spoke about her background as a rich kid.

The disc jockey expressed gratitude after realising how wealthy her father was.

The pop diva said on her social media account that she was first ignorant about being from an affluent family.

