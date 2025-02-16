A video has captured actor Nkubi and some of his extended family members, who came to visit him at home

In the clip, his wife was playing the dutiful host and was serving all the people at the dinning table

The recording generated a series of comments from fans in the comment section of the post

Nigerian small-size actor, radio personality and skit maker Victor Nwaogbu, aka Nkubi, has shared a lovely video of how he hosted some family members in his home.

In the clip making the rounds online, the actor was seen with his family members at the dinning table having a meal together.

His wife was serving the people, who came to visit them, and they were all having discussions as they ate.

The On Air Personality was seen wearing a white singlet and speaking about one of his friends.

Nkubi's wife stood to eat

Nkubi's wife, who welcomed her first baby last year, was seen standing by her husband and eating from the same plate with him.

All the seats at the dining table had been filled by the visitors, who came to their house.

Nkubi was busy with her phone at the same time enjoying her meal.

The recording sparked discussions among fans in the comment section, as they shared their observation about the actor's family members.

Recall that Nkubi has never shied away from flaunting his family online. He onces shared a picture of himself, his daughter and wife despite the criticism that has been trailing his stature.

See the video here:

What fans said about Nkubi's video

Reactions have trailed the video of Nkubi and his family. Here are some of the comments below:

@officialbeibey reacted:

"So people can troll this beautiful people? Meanwhile you and your siblings don't event talk even if they hear you was dying. Pray you find someone who not only loves you but whose family are family to you too. Sigh."

@th.eyez commented:

"Cinderella and the seven dwarfs."

@berryblaqmusic said:

"All I see here is a happy family and a good wife material."

@worship_with_kosii shared:

"Just marry a woman that loves you."

@officialdorine2 wrote:

"Nkubi’s wife is really a free person."

@realanitabrown said:

"Yes, it's beautiful. They are beautiful in their own creation, and everything God made is beautiful! Change your mentalities, some of my naija people."

@chichi1beke stated:

"Beautiful family. She’s a very kind woman. You can tell she was raised with love and she will instil love in her daughter too."

@slamvisuals_ wrote:

"This Nkubi wife deserves national recognition."

@cashrulesnoni stated:

"Who carry all of them on the chairs."

Nkubi shares good news

Legit.ng had reported that Nkubi shared a good news about his family online.

In his viral post, he revealed that he was set to welcome his first child with his wife, Vivian Joseph.

The news about Nkubi and his wife came months after they were mocked and trolled on social media for being without a child.

