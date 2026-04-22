Nigerian female boxer, Blessing Oluwasegun, popularly known as 'Star Girl', passed away on Tuesday, April 21

The Professional boxer died following a prolonged illness at a hospital in South West Nigeria

Fans have sent their last wishes to the Benue-born boxers, who cemented herself as one of the best female fighters in the country

The Nigerian boxing community has been thrown into mourning following the death of female boxer Blessing Oluwasgun, popularly known as Star Girl.

The professional boxer passed away at a general hospital in Akure after battling a prolonged illness on Tuesday, April 21.

Blessing, who hailed from Benue State, began her boxing career in Akure before moving to Ibadan and later Lagos in pursuit of greater opportunities in the sport.

Another Nigerian boxer, Blessing Oluwasegun, dies after a prolonged illness. Photo by: Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News (Getty) and Blessing Oluwasegun (Facebook).

Source: Getty Images

The late boxer had a record of seven wins and two losses, with four of her victories coming by knockout, earning her recognition within the local boxing scene.

Family reacts to tragic loss

According to Fight Gist Media, Blessing's elder brother revealed that the family was not fully aware of the severity of her health condition.

He explained that he had limited contact within the boxing community and was unsure of who to reach out to, especially as Blessing was unable to communicate due to the seriousness of her illness.

According to him, her remains have been deposited in a mortuary in Akure, and she will be laid to rest on Friday, April 24, in her hometown in Benue State.

The family has appealed to the Nigeria Boxing Federation and the public for support through donations to assist during this difficult period, including helping a group of boxers who plan to travel for her burial.

Blessing’s passing has left a void in the boxing community, with many mourning the loss of a talented fighter whose career was on the rise and coming one year after the passing of Gabriel Oluwasegun, per BBC.

Boxing fans react to Oluwasegun's death

Giwa Omowunmi Harinolar said:

"Blessing I remember when last we chatted you told me we will talk better when we see. Now I can’t see you or hear you again haaaaa😭😭😭😭😭🤲🏼🤲🏼 May God accept your soul… rest well my champ 😭."

Olu Oyedapo wrote:

"This one worry mind oo. RIP champ! Though I always watched you from afar, I was really hoping to see you under the bright lights. May the bright lights now guide you home."

Atoe Friday added:

"Rest in Power, Star Girl. Your determination and passion in boxing inspired many. 💔"

Nigerian boxer, Blessing Oluwasegun passes away. Photo by: Blessing Oluwasegun Star Girl.

Source: Facebook

Oluseyi Tokunbo George said:

"This is shocking! My condolences to her family and friends.

"Rest in peace."

Olatoye Yusuf Adebayo wrote:

"No good health maintenance. All most Nigerian boxers are built to know is fame without money which ends their career and life in a brutal way.

"Boxing is more than a sport, it's a combat game which requires regular health monitoring and care for safety and exactly what most Nigerian boxers lacks, major reason why I slow down my boxing career here until I find my way to a better country where they value life more than profit."

Nigerian boxer dies in Ghana

Legit.ng earlier reported that Segun ‘Success’ Olanrewaju, a former national and West African light-heavyweight boxing champion, passed away after collapsing during a match in Ghana on Saturday, March 29.

Olanrewaju lost consciousness while in action against Ghanaian boxer Jon Mbanugu during Fight Night 15 of the Ghana Professional Boxing League at Bukom Boxing Arena.

Source: Legit.ng