Popular small-sized Nigerian actor and media personality Nkubi is now a first-time father

The movie star and his wife, Vivian, finally welcomed their baby girl and they shared the good news on social media

The news was met with joy from Nkubi’s fans and a number of them celebrated the new parents with glowing words

Small-sized Nigerian actor and media personality, Nwaogu Udochukwu Victor aka Nkubi, is now a father.

The movie star took to his official Instagram page to share the great news of his newborn with his numerous followers.

Fans gush as Nkubi and wife welcome daughter. Photos: @nkubi_official

According to Nkubi, he and his wife had welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The actor also gave fans a glimpse of his daughter by sharing a snapshot of her little hand.

Not stopping there, the new father revealed his daughter’s name. He disclosed that she will be called Soromtochukwu.

In his words:

“The New CEO of the NWAOGUS Family, Miss SOROMTOCHUKWU has arrived safely.”

See his post below:

Reactions as Nkubi and wife welcome first child

The great news of Nkubi and his wife becoming first time parents warmed the hearts of many fans on social media. A number of them took to the actor’s comment section to congratulate him.

Read some of their comments below:

Milliscentnnwoka:

“Congratulations, fam! New CEO , you are blessed, you are loved, and you will conquer ✨️.”

abigailgogo:

“Congratulations to you brother.”

sulaimanaledeh:

“Baby is here! Alhamdl'llah ❤️❤️❤️ Congratulations .”

Twitterino.nomndayi:

“Congratulations to you both .”

Ijay2sweet:

“Awwwwwwwww…..congratulations my boss.”

Presidentzibby:

“Yayyyyy!! Congratulations Nkubi & Wifey!! So happy for you both. We thank God for a safe delivery .”

Iamyungpak:

“A big congrats ❤️.”

miz_kwajaffa:

“Congratulations .”

skibocomedy:

“Congratulations agu .”

Massterlee:

“Congratulations Egbon miii❤️.”

