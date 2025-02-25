Actress Juliana Olayode has expressed displeasure after she observed how some ladies make stylish advances at married men

She said that some ladies took the behaviour to the TikTok page of Pastor Nathaniel Bassey, the convener of the Hallelujah Challenge

The movie star noted the actions of the ladies were stupid and she got interesting comments from netizens

Nollywood actress Juliana Olayode has tackled ladies crushing on gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey while he organises the Hallelujah Challenge.

The role interpreter said that it was disgusting to know that while some people are praying and praising God online, others are developing feelings for the Jesus Iye hitmaker, who is married and has two children.

She shared some screenshots from Bassey's TikTok page where some ladies said their choice for a kingdom marriage is with the gospel singer.

A TikTok user Angelcuppy said:

"You all are making choices but Nathaniel Bassey dey enter my eyes. Heavenly father, have mercy mercy on your daughter."

Juliana Olayode slams ladies admiring Nathaniel Bassey

Juliana added that some ladies comment on cute couples' photos and inquire if the husband is married.

She noted that she could understand if the man is single but seeing clearly that the man is married and still making advances at him is unacceptable behaviour.

Watch Juliana Olayode's video below:

Reactions to Juliana-Olayode's criticism of Nathaniel-Bassey's admirers

Legit.ng has compiled some comments on Juliana Olayode's video below:

@alukoifeoluwachristiana said:

"To me it's just sarcasm of people trying to say how cute he looks... 1. Na cruise 2. Sarcasm... I don't say such but I still believe it's cruise it's not that deep... Just like for people that call their female child side chick.... It's really not that deep .. my opinion no offense in Daniels voice."

@itunuholuwa_mi stated:

"It’s how we normalize things that are not normal in this generation… like are you okay? Is all well?"

7kclothingstore commented:

"I HAVE SAID IT BEFORE AND THIS IS ME SAYING IT AGAIN……….YOU PEOPLE OF THIS GENERATION HAVE SWALLOWED SATAN."

@raychies_essentials reacted:

"It's the Pastor Nath for me. When people are looking for lifetime settlement in prayer. You dey covet pastor Nath."

@the_ladysapphire noted:

"What people call cruise ehn. Na wa."

@hon.dr.alorye_adigeb stated:

"Na question she ask nah? She just de find small space to just put head na bad thing?"

@kmos_michael reacted:

"Abeg abeg abeg .... It is a simple question. The man might be single and the wife would think she's married to him."

Nathaniel Bassey gingers fans for Hallelujah Challenge

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nathaniel Bassey had announced the date for the Hallelujah Challenge, an online praise and prayer programme.

Many fans of the Jesus Iye hitmaker were excited and shared what they expected from the Christian gathering.

They also shared some common statements the musician, who has been running the Hallelujah Challenge since 2017, makes during the programme.

