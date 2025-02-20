Hallelujah Challenge, an online praise and worship programme organised by gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey, has continued to make the news

The February 2025 edition of the programme is ongoing and a lady shared how her sister got married after she dressed as her miracle

She noted that she was hopeful that when the "dress as your miracle" will be held on Thursday night, February 20, she will also share her testimony

A netizen Abbie Imhade Jeremy has shared how her sister got married after she participated in the October 2024 edition of the Hallelujah Challenge convened by gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey.

In a video, the lady said that it was she and her sisters who joined the online praise and worship programme.

On the day participants were expected to dress as their miracle, Abbie's sister wore a wedding gown and God answered her prayers.

Hallelujah Challenge and testmonies

Many participants have noted that they were ready for this edition of "dress as your miracle", which will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

Abbie Jeremy said she is hopeful that she will get married soon after she dresses as her miracle during the Hallelujah Challenge.

The programme is held on the social media pages of Bassey, who is also a pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady marries after Hallelujah Challenge

Legit.ng has compiled the comments after a lady's sister got married after joining the Hallelujah Challenge below:

@patienceyisacomedy reacted:

"I carry my twins, male and female. Hellejuia."

@silkdiversity stated:

"Your marriage is this year in Jesus name. God is using you as a showoff to the critics in Jesus name Amen, fire of the Holy Ghost."

@oriflame_retailgh commented:

"I am following you so I can get to see yours comes to pass. Hallelujah."

@amily.couture stated:

"I have been dressing like my miracle from day four. This time May God just have mercy on me and settle me in marriage."

@mirabelhtxrealtor said:

"This testimony is so sweet because it is very relatable. Congratulations to me and my girls( My womb mates, my sisters) Thank you Jesus for our testimony. Many more weddings this year IJMN Amen."

@zeerajrealtor_ commented:

"Hallelujah you will testify too and I will also come back to testify. Our kingdom marriage is here, it’s settled and sorted."

Nathaniel Bassey gingers fans for Hallelujah Challenge

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nathaniel Bassey had announced the date for the Hallelujah Challenge.

Fans of the Jesus Iye hitmaker were excited and shared what they expected from the upcoming Christian gathering.

They also shared some common statements the musician, who has been running the Hallelujah Challenge since 2017, makes during the programme.

