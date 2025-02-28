The Lamborghini saga involving Nigerian international act Burna Boy and socialite Sophia Egbueje has continued to spark conversations on social media

A Nigerian youth has asked an interesting question about Sophia, who is reported to be a model and entrepreneur

The question he posed sent social media users into a frenzy as many people offered their answers

A Nigerian man, identified on X (formerly Twitter) as @47kasz, has posed a question about Sophia Egbueje to his followers.

This is in the light of Sophia's Lamborghini saga with singer Burna Boy, which has spread across social media platforms like wildfire.

Taking to his X handle, the Nigerian youth wondered what Sophia actually does for a living. He asked his followers if she is a singer, actress or business mogul. His tweet read:

"One question, what does Sophia egbueje do??? Is she a singer? An actress?? A business mogul or what???"

His tweet blew up on the social media platform as netizens provided answers to his question.

See his tweet below:

Man's question about Sophia Egbueje stirs reactions

@Arthur07Dinnah said:

"A lady came here on Twitter to say that after the Hallelujah challenge, she bought a car? I asked her what she was doing for a living? It's a valid question, and I think even if you sell your body to the world of men to achieve whatever you have, you should be proud of yourself and deal with the consequences that comes with it. Sophie Egbueje is a Harlot, and that's that! Let's call it what it is, she has become the Kim Kardashian of Nigeria!"

@oni_salman said:

"Nobody will ans even she probably has no idea what she does and how or what made her famous."

@Fayoo_Bakky said:

"Just a girl spending money and showcasing her premium lifestyle and enjoyment on snap."

@Trueminnd said:

"Y’all saying socialite, w.tf do you think it means? We see pocolee everywhere but before now have you heard of this Lambo hustler?"

@DennisBswift said:

"If you ask me na who I go ask? 😹😹😹 Lol all this girls way no get handwork. Ask her now she will tell she be dj cream mixer or hair and wig importer. They all ve fun nny kind of jobs going which is never true. All nah big capital Lie."

@McXcandu said:

"No start this conversation abeg! No let them blessing CEO and co come for your head."

@iam_bussie said:

"NGO owner funded specially by people you dont know.

"Simply put, Socialite."

@abomac3 said:

"Sophia Egbueje is a socialite and fashion entrepreneur.

"Do you agree?"

@mc_pully said:

"To me this question is rhetorical. Person wey believe after knack Lambo go come? You don't know what she does for a living?"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Sophia Egbueje had taken action as fans and critics clashed on her page over alleged encounter with Burna Boy.

Verydarkman to fight for Sophia Egbueje

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Verydarkman had sought an alternative approach to settling the alleged issue between Sophia Egbueje and singer Burna Boy.

Verydarkman made a U-turn after earlier slamming Sophia for allegedly demanding a Lamborghini from Burna Boy.

He shared a message from someone claiming that Sophia was defrauded and needed justice. His stance stirred reactions on social media.

