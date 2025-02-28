Chloe Bailey had something to say following her boyfriend's viral moment with a popular Lagos baddie Sophia

Everyone already knows Sophia and Burna Boy are trending because he promised her a Lambo but failed to deliver

In reaction to the online brouhaha, the IS singer went on his official X (formerly Twitter) to share her state of mind

It must have been heartbreaking for Burna Boy's American girlfriend Chloe Bailey to wake up to the messy online drama between him and Sophia Egbueje.

A leaked audio recording has set off an online war between Sophia, a popular Lagos socialite, spilling the details of her encounter with Burna Boy.

Burna Boy's Girlfriend Chloe Bailey's new tweet is trending online. Credit: @thelagospaparazzi, @sophiaegbueje

Source: Instagram

According to Sophia, Burna Boy promised to gift her a Lamborghini in exchange for a romantic relationship.

However, he allegedly reneged on his promise, leading to a messy fallout. The drama has sparked a heated debate, with many weighing in on the situation, including Saidaboj, Daniel Regha and many others who's just shared their thoughts.

Burna Boy's girlfriend Chloe Bailey's reaction goes viral. Credit: @chloebailey

Source: Instagram

In reaction to the drama, Burna Boy's American boo, Chloe Bailey posted just a few hours after the gist went viral.

She wrote on Twitter:

"Everything is working out for me 😍✨✨."

See the post below:

Chloe's post gives off a vibe that she is unbothered, but fans seem to believe that she might be crying within her and just wants to front for the gram.

Chloe Bailey's post ignited reactions online

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@thatnonso said:

"Do you know they referred to you as "one Chloe girl" ? Hmmm."

@NachouBae said:

"Why Burna boy go cheat on this pretty good looking baby♥️♥️♥️😍."

@TheHolyman_ said:

"I kuku told you. You chose the wrong guy. Look at me here, Let me spoil you baby girl… if not for cut one and what is Cashout, how much Burna boy get."

@enyola said:

"What God cannot do does not exist my dear. NSPDAPC

@SkyRockG2GTTnA said:

"They said that's the first sign of broken-heart dear."

@Our Wifey our Pino Pino

Don't allow Nigerian frustrated hook up girls come to your timeline or DM and say rubbish. Nigerians just hate

@D3Sweetheart said:

"Our Wifey our Pino Pino. Don't allow Nigerian frustrated hook up girls come to your timeline or DM and say rubbish. Nigerians just hate @burnaboy success, they will do anything and everything to bring him down. But Odogwu will forever stand twice as tall and give us Update."

@HeisRhema said:

"Chloe e better work o, because we warn you tire you no hear now they refering to you as "one Chloe girl..." 😭 A whole you!"

@CourtneyElGames:

"Girl you know the Africans don’t like us. They are so happy that this is happening to you. pathetic."

Cubana Chiefpriest shades Burna Boy

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest reacted to the trending drama between Burna Boy and Sophia Egbueje.

After a phone call exposed that Burna Boy failed to buy the Lamborghini he promised the influencer after sleeping with her, Chiefpriest dropped his hot take.

Cubana Chiefpriest’s reaction to the news came after Burna Boy allegedly gave the socialite’s cousin a large sum of money in a bid to ridicule him.

