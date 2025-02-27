A video showed the moment one of the vibrant dancers at the ongoing Hallelujah Challenge organised by Nathaniel Bassey

In the intriguing video posted on TikTok, the young man was seen dancing excitedly, as Nathaniel Bassey hailed him

A captivating video showing a dancer's energy at the Hallelujah Challenge has got netizens talking.

The clip, which was shared on TikTok, captured a young man, identified as Brother Chike, dancing with energy as Nathaniel Bassey hailed him in the video.

The Hallelujah Challenge is an online prayer and praise meeting hosted by Nigerian gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey.

Energetic dancer steals show at Hallelujah Challenge

In the trending clip by @0oaiie, the gospel singer hailed Brother Chike, who swayed his body in line with the beats.

The young man danced at the altar alongside gospel musician Nathaniel Bassey and other vibrant dancers.

The atmosphere was electric, with everyone showing off incredible energy, although Brother Chike's performance stood out.

In the clip, Nathaniel Bassey said:

“Chike, son of God, born of God, ready to dance, ready to soar. Millionaire billionaire for the kingdom sake.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail young man’s dance at Hallelujah Challenge

Social media users who came across the heartwarming video stormed the comments section to applaud the energetic man.

Some also shared the testimonies they received through the Hallelujah Challenge.

@ANITAKLODINS said:

"The way I was happy for the declaration on him , I was just smiling n wishing him well too."

@Happiness Onyinyechi said:

"This bro chike must be rewarded by God ."

@Wendy Tracy said:

"Chike's face actually shined when Pst Nat praised him."

@prettynurseChantel said:

"I tried brother chike's step yesterday i almost broke my legs."

@habibakenya said:

"I’ve become an Igbo cos the way I was dancing like brother chike,as a Kenyan I was amazed at how I mastered the moves,the way my back and feet hurt but because I was dancing for Jesus I’ll do it over."

@Sue said:

"But really guys, for how long has Chike been practicing for hallelujah challenge coz , eeiy! That guy's flexible I say and very fit."

@Vio-house-of-Abaya tz said:

"Brother chike is the real example of how GOD wants us to praise him... Chike son of God."

@Holluwarthoyin said:

"I have been getting a lot of unfortunately about the jobs that i applied for before h.c.last week,i went for interview and i got the job.i got my testimony early.God is indeed faithful."

