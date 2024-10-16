A food blogger Sisi Yemmie has shared her testimony of how she was healed of a back pain after she joined Hallelujah Challenge

The praise and worship programme is held at midnight Nigerian time where several participants connect on different social media platforms

Sisi Yemmie shared how Pastor Nathaniel Bassey mentioned her challenge during the programme and she got her healing instantly

Hallelujah Challenge, organised by gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey, has witnessed diverse testimonies.

Sisi Yemmie shares how she was healed of back pain during Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge. Image credit: @sisi_yemmie, @nathanielblow

Source: Instagram

The latest testimony was reported by food blogger, Sisi Yemmie, who said that on Day 2 of the programme in the early hours of Wednesday morning, October 16, 2024, she got healed of a back pain.

While Nathaniel Bassey, also a youth pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), was singing during the Hallelujah Challenge, he mentioned that there was someone called Sisi who had a back pain. He decreed healing upon the person.

In a tweet on X, Sisi Yemmie said she was the person and as she knelt to pray with the back pain, she received her healing as she stood up.

She was grateful to God for the healing and prayed that the Almighty would perfect her healing in Jesus' name.

See Sisi Yemmie's tweet below:

Reactions to Sisi Yemmie's Hallelujah Challenge testimony

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Sisi Yemmie's post below:

@Emiearth:

"Amen. It shall be made permanent."

@nickirich14:

"Wow, when I heard the declaration, I was so happy! What a testimony."

@majesty_md:

"Glory to JESUS CHRIST... the kingdom of darkness has fallen."

@Sen_Adedotun:

"Halleluyah. May your testimony be permanent in Jesus Name."

@Its_Yhettyqueen:

"Make I join this hallelujah challenge too o."

@Princez_eve:

"Wow. Glory to God. Your testimony shall remain permanent."

@tosinolaseinde:

"Wow God is great."

@Mimshack20

"Jesus iye!"

Man shares Hallelujah Challenge testimony

Earlier, a social media user Wifi had shared his testimony on social media following instructions from Nigerian gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey.

According to the X user, the music star had asked people to dress their testimony, and he decided to draw his boarding pass with a biro and paper.

Wifi’s post soon went viral and drew a series of interesting reactions from social media users.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng