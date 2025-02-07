Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey has announced the date for the next Hallelujah Challenge, an online praise and prayer programme

Fans of the Jesus Iye hitmaker were excited and shared what they expected from the upcoming Christian gathering

They also shared some common statements the musician, who has been running the Hallelujah Challenge since 2017, makes on the programme

Nigerian gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey has noted that the popular online praise and prayer programme Hallelujah Challenge will be commencing on Monday, February 10 to March 1, 2025.

He announced the news on his social media pages. According to the Ebenezer hitmaker, the theme for this edition is Glory.

The Christian programme began in 2017 and has grown to over 300,000 members per night as worshippers gather at midnight to praise God.

Although the gospel singer, also a pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has faced criticisms over the programme, he has continued to wax stronger and gather more followers.

Fans share expectations for Hallelujah Challenge

Many fans of the gospel singer are known to write out their prayer requests during the Hallelujah Challenge.

Whenever they get their testimonies, they also share them online which gathers massive reactions. This time, fans opened up about what they desired from God during the programme.

Some people prayed for spouses while others prayed that God would grant them examination success, among other prayer requests.

Reactions as Hallelujah Challenge begins soon

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as the Hallelujah Challenge is set to begin below:

@blue_onyi said:

"For the first time this year 2025, I am joining Hallelujah Challenge by faith, God is perfecting his words in my life, Jeremiah 29 : 11, God thoughts towards me are for peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end."

@sharonb_h reacted:

"For some reasons, the Spirit has led me to join this challenge for the first time ever. I'm convinced that great things will happen in there. Lord, I know you would do it again."

@the_denimhubnmore commented:

"Thank you Jesus. Hallelujah challenge on Monday. My first exam as a finalist on Monday. God is good."

@gracekusasira said:

"My last hallelujah challenge as a single woman."

@obissignature reacted:

"At midnight, the children of God all over the world sang praises unto God and suddenly there was a Great earthquake and season shift, immediately all bands were loosened and all doors opened."

@tresh_couture commented:

"My last Hallelujah Challenge as a single lady."

Lady shares during during Hallelujah Challenge

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a food blogger Sisi Yemmie shared her testimony of how she was healed of back pain after she joined the Hallelujah Challenge.

The praise and worship programme is held at midnight Nigerian time where several participants connect on different social media platforms.

Sisi Yemmie shared how Pastor Nathaniel Bassey mentioned her case during the programme, and she got her healing instantly.

