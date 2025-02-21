Naira Marley has broken his silence amid Mohbad's widow's first interview 18 months after the singer's demise

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Mohbad's widow, Wunmi, had sent a message to the Marlian label boss over her husband's death

In reaction, Naira Marley seemingly threw subtle shades in recent tweets via his X handle, stirring reactions

Singer Afeez Fashola better known as Naira Marley has broken his silence amid Wunmi's first interview 18 months after she lost her husband Ilerioluwa Aloba Mohbad.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Wunmi recently returned to social life as she granted her first interview where she spoke with media personality Chude Jideonwo on his show.

Naira Marley tweets about stupid people days after Wunmi's interview. Credit: nairamarley/iammohbad

Wunmi during her interview also spoke about Naira Marley while sharing how she has been bullied since Mohbad's death.

When Chude asked Wunmi what she would say to the Marlian boss if she saw him, Mohbad's widow stated that she would tell Naira Marley that deep down, he knows what he did to the late Mohbad.

In her words:

“One thing I would tell him is that even if the whole world doesn’t believe what I’ve been saying, you know deep down that you maltreated my husband.”

Naira Marley seemingly replies Wunmi. Credit: nairamarley

Naira Marley throws shades

The Marlian record label boss in tweets via his official handle threw subtle shades without directing it to one in particular.

In one tweet, Naira Marley wrote, "Stupid people everywhere."

See his tweet below:

In another tweet, Naira Marley bragged about being a boss.

"Naira Marley Oko Iyawon Oga Anybody," he tweeted.

See his tweet below:

Reactions trail Naira Marley's tweet

The singer's tweets have stirred reactions from netizens with many clapping back at him in return.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

Bestrated11 asked:

"Where is mohbad?"

lil_maamiiii reacted:

"Only you just Dey fight yourself everyday for this app."

honeydropbby commented:

"Oko iya Awon meloyou go reach your family house brrr. cos we no really send you for here you just Dey fight yourself."

eye.of_god_ said:

"No be your Mama fault okay..... Everyday for the wicked One day for the justice."

_cherii_coco reacted:

"One day you will confess."

ola_oluwa_99 wrote:

"God abeg make i no born rubbish. Make I no get rubbish as senior/jnr bro.....afi bi #worm."

taritatosky commented:

"Naira Marley yarn am as e be! Oko lyawon Oga Anybody, no be small thing! Marlian president, you dey lead us well!"

sharkrizlife reacted:

"make all of una sha do and run Moh kid DNA 👏una fit later fix WWE match after that."

victorious_cy_is_demure created:

"Werey Parlor Dog Assassin Creed We Nor Send you for here ooooo oloriburuku."

What Lil Smart said about Naira Marley

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Lil Smart in a statement debunked claims he made about his former boss, Naira Marley.

When asked if Naira Marley ever abducted or assaulted him, he replied in the negative.

Lil Smart added that Naira Marley wasn’t present when $300 was stolen from him and he made a mistake mentioning the Marlian Music boss’ name.

