Naira Marley has shared another series of cryptic tweets after his former signee Fabian Blu called his Marlian label out

The Marlian label boss and singer in one of the tweets suggested why he wouldn't be responding to his critics

Naira Marley's cryptic tweets have further caused uproar, with netizens bashing the singer, while others supported him

Singer Afeez Fashola better known as Naira Marley has again shared cryptic tweets following his former signee Fabian Blu's interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Fabian Blu called out Naira Marley's Marlian record label while sharing his experience.

Naira Marley seemingly throws subtle shades again. Credit: nairamarley/heisfabian

Source: Instagram

Fabian Blu who revealed he left the Marlian label at the same time as the late Mohbad also claimed he was yet to be paid his royalties since his exit.

Naira Marley shares cryptic tweet

Following Fabian Blu's interview, Naira Marley took to his official X handle to share some cryptic tweets while throwing subtle shades.

In one of the tweets, the Marlian label boss suggested reasons why he wouldn't be responding to his critics.

Naira Marley suggests reason he wouldn't reply critics. Credit: nairamarley.

Source: UGC

"If you stop to kick every barking dog, you will not get to where you’re going on time," he tweeted.

See Naira Marley's tweet below:

In another tweet, Naira Marley said

"One dog barks at something, the rest bark at him."

"The enemies attacks will not stop you from where Allah is taking you," he wrote in a tweet.

See Naira Marley's tweet below:

Naira Marley's cryptic tweets come hours after he threw subtle shades amid Mohbad's widow Wunmi's message to him during her first interview with Chude Jideonwo.

Reactions as Naira Marley shares cryptic tweet

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed Naira Marley's tweet as some netizens suggested he was referring to Fabian Blu. Read the reactions below:

zillion_moore737 said:

"When Naira Marley is speaking you must listen."

yakson.lily commented:

"Naira is taking about his signing Fabian blue some werey dey talk about seyi watin concern naira with seyi if naira no sing again seyi 100 years seyi no go reach where he reach in only 2019 to 2020."

ola2165_099 reacted:

"Make them bring proof come oooo no be by interview way them plan do o."

ebonyjhay wrote:

"Na you be the first dog na zinoleesky be the other dog.. make two of una dey bark dey go."

relax0311 said:

"I swear dem oloriburuku don dey come with different lies as usual lmao."

imma_runnit2_da_top commented:

"Make Una deh bark deh go na werey jus come online deh yearn okpata."

wealthmoney_03 said:

"You and who be Dog? Na Lion I be oooo I can't be a dog pls."

Yul Edochie sends message to Naira Marley

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting Yul Edochie for the second time expressed his love for Naira Marley.

The actor shared a video of him grooving to Naira Marley's trending song as he begged the singer to drop more hits.

Yul's continual support for Naira Marley sparked reactions, with many berating the actor.

