Nigerian dancer Lil Smart has made changes to his claims about Naira Marley following his arrest by the police

In a video making the rounds, Lil Smart admitted to making false claims against Naira Marley, calling it a mistake

The viral video raised mixed reactions among Nigerians as they took sides on the matter between the two entertainers

Nigerian dancer Idowu Smart Emmanuel aka Lil Smart has taken back the messy claims he made about his former boss, Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley.

Recall that on Thursday, February 6, 2025, the Nigerian police confirmed Lil Smart’s arrest in a public statement over alleged defamation and cyberstalking of Naira Marley.

Days later, a video made the rounds online of the former Marlian Music dancer being questioned by the police. When asked if Naira Marley ever abducted or assaulted him, he replied in the negative.

Lil Smart also added that Naira Marley wasn’t present when $300 was stolen from him and he made a mistake mentioning the Marlian Music boss’ name.

He said:

“He was my ex-boss, his boys were at the scene so that was why I thought it might have come from him.”

Speaking further, Lil Smart said he now feels very bad for the mistake he made and has learned to report to the police instead of making claims without proof on social media. In his words:

“I feel very bad and now I’ve seen my mistake and I can correct myself and fellow Nigerians that you don’t come out to post what you don’t have proof of or what you’re not sure of and you should just go to the nearest police station and report instead of coming online.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Lil Smart retracts claims against Naira Marley

Lil Smart’s statement about making a mistake by mentioning Naira Marley’s claim got several netizens talking. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Real_abbati247 said:

“Something fishy going down 😂.”

kinston.ej said:

“This guy don crase 😂.”

Talesbyblessing wrote:

“Omo freedom of speech online no Dey again ohh. 😂😂😂 make everybody better buy sense.”

Olanasss commented:

“See oppression ooo 😂😂.”

Kpokish_gist said:

“Fear who nor fear naira marly.”

Kess.ler95 commented:

“@theverydarkman said it but you all where after him.”

Mattexcolletion wrote:

“This boy don mad gangan😂.”

__kay_dee said:

“We the Sensible ones know the truth..we all are not Fuuuuuuuls..🤔”

Odiniru said:

“This was how Mohbad’s harassment and bullying started!”

Ogsolution8 said:

“Lol Oga fit dey house but sent his boys.”

Iamoriginalbabakay said:

“The police is not even concerned he was beating at all. Nigeria police is a disgrace.”

VDM belittles N1m he gave Lil Smart

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Verydarkman expressed regret about how dancer Lil Smart took his N1 million after he proposed to handle his physical assault case against Naira Marley.

In a video, VDM shared the conditions Lil Smart's lawyer extended to Naira Marley's management as they sought to resolve the case.

The social media critic also noted that he has invested his money to seek justice for certain individuals and shared what Lil Smart should do with his N1 million.

