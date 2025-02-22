Fabia Blu, who left Naira Marley's same period as late Mohbad has called out the record label in a new video

The singer also made allegations about life at Marlian label from tribalism to religious discrimination, among others

Fabia Blu's new interview comes following Mohbad's wife's series of interviews including her message to Naira Marley

Nigerian singer Afeez Fashola aka Naira Marley's Marlian record label has been caught in another controversy.

This comes as Fabian Blu who Naira Marley signed to the label in 2020 granted an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo.

This comes after Chude had also interview late Mohbad's widow Wunmi where she sent a message to Naira Marley.

Speaking in the trending via Fabian Blu, who left Naira Marley’s label after his contract expired in 2022 same period the late Mohbad left, alleged that he was still owed royalties from the past five years.

According to the singer, he has not been paid a penny and when he threatened to sue them in court, Naira Marley laughed in his face.

Fabia Blu also spoke about his time at Marlian label, including how he was called a lazy artist and sidelined because he wasn’t Yoruba or Muslim.

He alleged that he was introduced to drugs after signing with Marlian label.

“I got introduced into drugs in Marlian Music. They were too gangster for me. I left the label the same month Mohbad left and they spread rumours that I was mad," Fabian Blu said.

Watch video as Fabian Blu speaks about Naira Marley's label, makes allegations:

Fabian Blu used to be signed to Marlian record label alongside the likes of the late Mohbad, Zinoleesky and Cvblack.

In related news, Naira Marley threw subtle shades amid Mohbad's wife Wunmi's message to him.

Reactions as Fabian Blu calls out Marlian label

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, with some netizens claiming Marlian label was a cult, others thanked God Fabian Blu left Naira Marley's label alive. Read the reactions below:

mua.3406 said:

"Marlian record is a cult allegedly and NM is destroying lives. Take it or leave it!"

oge_isamah reacted:

"Thank God you got out alive."

jeffhkn commented:

"So na naira marley you wan use this your podcast take blow. Update wey don cast."

boiclassyc said:

"First of all, it's not only marlians the do drugs... Am I justifying anything? No! Read this comment carefully. Also, if your music pattern is not aligned with them why did u go there? Then, as an artist if ur song no blow forget royalty ooo if u like make the song reach 10 years if nobody knows you what's the point?"

johnsonchibuike reacted:

"Try get better lawyer ooh, chude no go save you, nah him views he de after, you come back for such fight when you are well equipped and ready🙌🙌ask lil smart."

its_blackwizzy01 wrote:

"No be this country una go find judgement una dey find. Nigeria khe, Oti lor."

0basi29 said:

"Marlian and zeh nation no different."

What Lil Smart said about Naira Marley

Legit.ng also previously reported that Lil Smart debunked allegations he made against his former boss, Naira Marley.

When asked if Naira Marley ever abducted or assaulted him, he replied in the negative.

The dancer added that Naira Marley wasn’t present when $300 was stolen from him and he made a mistake mentioning the Marlian Music boss’ name.s’ name.

