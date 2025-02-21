Yul Edochie has continued to show support for Naira Marley amid criticisms against the Marlian record label boss

The Nollywood actor shared a video of him grooving to Naira Marley's trending song while sending a message to the singer

Yul Edochie's continual display of support for Naira Marley comes amid Mohbad's widow's message to the singer in her first interview

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has hit the nerves of his critics again as he shared a second video of him dancing happily to Naira Marley aka Azeez Fashola's trending song.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Yul faced criticisms after he joined the long list of celebrities who had vibed to Naira Marley's song, in which he boldly declared that he was back on the music scene.

Yul Edochie sends a message to Naira Marley. Credit: yuledochie/nairamarley

Source: Instagram

Recall that Naira Marley was cancelled by some Nigerians following the tragic death of one of his former label members Mohbad.

However, his new song has been widely received with the likes of Regina Daniels also grooving to it.

In a new video shared by Yul on his Instagram page, the actor was seen dancing and enjoying the raw lyrics of the song as he flaunted his neckchains and numerous rings on his fingers.

Yul Edochie expresses his love for Naira Marley. Credit: yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, Yul went on to express his love for Naira Marley's song while appealing to the Marlian label boss to release more jamz.

"Naira Marley wetin you put for this song? The song is maaadddd. Give us more jamz bro. We dey wait," Yul Edochie wrote in a caption of the video.

Watch another video of Yul Edochie grooving to Naira Marley's viral song below:

Reactions trail Yul Edochie's video

As expected, the actor's video and praises for Naira Marley have sparked reactions, with many berating Yul Edochie. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

official_pretty_sonia said:

"na so this man been take wayward before arhhhh queen may cover many nonsense oh."

jessica_prettico reacted:

"I knew he wasn’t home that’s why town cryer will not let us hear word."

tuggdf wrote:

"What's up men! Lmao... Don't you think you're too old for all these behaviors. Live these ghetto life for the young ones. I can't!"

jhiboo said:

"This one just dey look for person way go dash am money by all means, no be jagaban again na naira you zone to."

victory764230 said:

"Lately you have been dancing alone, what happened to your concubine? Nah only incantation she dey rain for your coconut head this days."

mboneyoh commented:

"Anyone who has decided to hate you is simply punishing themselves. You nor send their paps oooooo. Our our favourite ❤ actor in Nigeria 🇳🇬."

honorinenchang reacted:

"Pastor Yul what happened to the calling you and your dancing partner said God called you.Now Marlian's dancer, well-done baba."

What Wunmi said about Naira Marley

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Mohbad's widow addressed Naira Marley in a viral video from her first interview.

The clip showed the moment the host asked what Wunmi would say to Naira Marley if she saw him.

She responded that she would tell the singer that deep down, he knows what he did to the late Mohbad.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng