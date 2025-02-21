Nigerian social media critic, VeryDarkMan, has reacted to media personality, Nedu’s press conference

Recall that a press conference was organised for Nedu to address the messy claims about him making the rounds online over his actions on The Honest Bunch Podcast

After videos of Nedu’s podcast went viral, VeryDarkMan countered it by making his video and asking questions

Nigerian social media critic Vincent Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan has reacted to media personality Chinedu Ani aka Nedu’s press conference.

On February 20, 2025, Nedu organised a press conference to address some of the allegations about him making the rounds on social media after VDM called him out and made some claims.

Videos from Nedu’s podcast went viral and VeryDarkMan responded by sharing his post to tackle the media personality further.

Nigerians react as VDM reacts to Nedu's press conference. Photos: @verydarkblackman, @nedu_official

Source: Instagram

According to VDM, Nedu is known for being very loud and talkative but he was barely audible at his press conference. The online critic also said that the Honest Bunch podcaster was not asked some important questions that needed answering.

VDM talked about the N60 million Nedu allegedly misappropriated, thereby blocking the way for some Nigerian students to get a scholarship. In his words:

“Soro soke werey! Talk louder! Una don go organise press conference now and una no wan ask am questions. The N60m that was given to you so you can help Nigerian students, out of your own greed, you allegedly chop that money, you block road for a lot of Nigerians. Today you wear red cap, wear am for head go do press conference, na now you know say you wan represent Igbos. When was the last time you represented Igbos for your podcast?”

VDM continues to tackle Nedu over alleged misappropriation of funds and other messy claims. Photos: @nedu_official

Source: Instagram

VDM continued to grill Nedu about the 20 billboards he promised to make for the NGO and the people the podcaster claimed to sleep with. The online critic was amused that Nedu’s voice was barely audible in his podcast and encouraged him to speak up.

The dark man said:

“Answer the question, they gave you money. Where are the 20 billboards you told the people you were going to put? Now answer, did you tell me or did you not tell me that you slept with those people? Saida Boj came out to say you manipulated what she said, you twisted it to make her say what she did not say, she approached you people and you people said sorry. Nedu talk! You can’t say anything. Now your voice low. You no dey hospital, okay. They allegedly said you were in the hospital. Maybe na wetin they use take beg me make i calm down be dat. See this life ehn, you don dey dish out since, only one now, you cold. That money you go answer. Where are the 20 billboards? Why did you go and create another NGO account against the agreement you had with Metropolitan Business School in the UK? How much did you give Linda Ikeji, Timaya, Fiokee? Be like say I will look for all those people make I dey ask them now. You collected N5 million for Timi Dakolo, did you call him? All those money wey you present say you pay KCEE, Timaya for the advert, did you pay them?”

See VDM’s video below:

Reactions as VDM reacts to Nedu’s press conference

VeryDarkMan’s video reaction to Nedu’s press conference raised mixed feelings after the online critic’s post went viral. While some of them blasted VDM, others encouraged Nedu to answer his questions.

Faizehi said:

“The good thing about this issue is that they are all the same. Hhhhhhmmmm.”

Djauxfire said:

“But for real let us be sincere here, nedu has done nothing to very dark man. Why is he doing all this to him? I use to like very dark man busy for this I don’t anymore.”

Chuksbrown9106 said:

“This guy just Dey feel like God for Nigeria now oh 😂😂😂! Say person Dey do things make him bring you for his podcast how is that a crime?? Why were you feeling insulted abeg!! Off all the cars Davidoo get he still collects car gifts from people, Watin NEDU do you bro??”

Cally_girl2008 said:

“Get a life please, aren't you ashamed of your self? Cho cho cho every day ,don't you get tired? Who do you even think you are Bvn...Assistant Jesus or what? Too much of everything is bad, you allowed fame get into you and you're gradually loosing it BLABBERMOUTH Tuehhhhhh!!”

Officialfemilokko wrote:

“You don cast 😂😂😂 guy.”

Nikki_nikki_j wrote:

“VDM GET A LIFE!!!!”

Raynfor said:

“@comediandeeone see hw u spoil Nedu career.”

Bansonmoses231 said:

“This saga go long nor be small...wahala for wu nor get data 😂.”

Sonirocs said:

“Birds of the same feather😂.”

VDM exposes Nedu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Verydarkman had continued to drag Nedu after he brought comedian Deeone to his show to make claims against him.

VDM alleged that Nedu works with lies on his Honest Bunch podcast and Deeone was not his target after he alleged that he was gay.

The social critic exposed how Nedu allegedly treated an influential person despite all that he did for him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng