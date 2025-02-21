Portable is grateful for coming out unscathed from his debacle with the Ogun State Government and the police

The singer who was initially accused of allegedly assaulting town-planning officials was granted a N2m bail after turning himself in

In a new post, he celebrated his release from the police custody and shared his next move with his fans

Nigerian social media users were glad to see Portable finally face his fear with the Ogun State Government.

It all started after Portable informed his fans online that his uncompleted hotel and the new building had been sealed. He stated that some government officials had come to raid his bar and took over 20 people with them.

He initially failed to reveal that she also had a part to play in it by causing havoc and hindering them from carrying out their operation, until his live video surfaced online. Following this, his bar was sealed and marked, and that was when it all began.

Zazu was declared wanted by the police command on Monday, February 17, but he turned himself in to the police in Lagos on Wednesday, February 19. The label boss was taken to Ogun state, where he was handed over to the police command. He was lated granted a N2 million bail and was seen kneeling down afterwards in show of gratitude.

Following this, the singer shared a new post online, where he denounced his dramatic side and said he was now looking for money hence forth.

The singer wrote:

"Alhamdulilahi for everything 🙏ZAzuu. No more Wahala Na money I dey look for if you no get money Call God ✍🏻."

Watch the video here:

Peeps react to Portable's new post

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@candydaddy007:

"If you like no humble Werey you go tell me maybe na only Don first make money from trenches and you need to apologize to your senior colleagues in the industry that you have disrespected."

@iyaogbaaa:

"Oluwaseun sha off camera i no fit beg again o Habeeb."

@princeodafe1 reacted:

"Omolalomi 😂😂😂 u go soon go back becos I know say u nor go fit queit."

@freshylele said:

"Shey dem warn you no to post again??? I no get strength to beg for you again oh 😂."

@sophie_omotolani said:

"You suppose Dey take supplements now ooo with good food and a lot of rest , but Cho Cho Cho no go let u rest , kaiiii."

@kjlyrics:

"Portable dem say make you no talk oo my Oga I love you oo."

@olats123 said:

"If them burn you well say you are a town planner again."

Portable Finally Turns Himself In

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Portable Zazu, a Nigerian label boss and musician, who was under the radar of the Ogun state government, was finally been arraigned in court.

Recall that the singer was declared wanted on Monday, February 17 after being accused of allegedly assaulting Ogun State officials.

A picture that surfaced online captured Portable walking into a court of law, flanked by police officials.

