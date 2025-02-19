A lady has warned Dr Chukwudi Okoye, a lecturer of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) who was assaulted by an undergraduate, to stop appearing on podcasts

This came after the lecturer appeared on a podcast and shared how he felt about discussing the viral incident

The lady warned the lecturer about the repercussions of appearing on a podcast and being “used” by content creators

A Nigerian lady has warned Dr Chukwudi Okoye over his appearance at a podcast to speak about the incident.

The UNIZIK lecturer was allegedly fought by a student, Goddy Mbakwe Precious, on the school premises, leading to her expulsion.

Dr Okoye marvelled netizens when he recently appeared on a podcast to discuss the incident.

On her Facebook page, Donia_nalita, who also said she was a content creator, warned him against the negative effects of appearing on a podcast.

Lady advises UNIZIK lecturer against granting interviews

Donia said Dr Okoye should go back to the classroom and avoid people calling him to feature on podcasts.

She claimed that content creators wanted to use him because he was trending.

Her Facebook post read:

“My Advice to Dr Chukwudi Okoye, the Unizik lecturer that was @ss@ulted by an under graduate.Sir, as a content creator, I want to advise you to go back to the class room. Avoid these people calling you to podcasts up and down.

“What we content creators do is to utilise opportunities and nothing more.They only want to use you now that you are trending.Before you know it, they will reduce your steeze. You have done well so far but please stop grànting interviews here and there before you say wetin go make people begin judge you.

“All podcasts wants nowadays is views.They can even edit what you said to get reactions from the audience. If you want to be a content creator, open a page and grow it to your own benefit. Don’t let them úse you and fínally spòil your name. Thank you sir.”

Reactions trail lady’s advice to assaulted UNIZIK lecturer

Ihejianya Sabina said:

"A very good one! I think u made a clear point here ! Mr lecturer please take this advice from our sister, it will really go along way to help u ! And that's exactly what's happening between Nedu and VDM."

Sunny media tv said:

"Even yan baba called him man of the moment meaning he know that the man won’t last to trend and they will dump him they want to use him for the moment he’s trending."

Nenye Agu said:

"Pure fact my sis., Especially that particular podcast I saw him in today."

Meanwhile, the sister of the assaulted lecturer shared what Precious must do to redeem her image and that of her family following the expulsion.

Assaulted UNIZIK lecturer says nobody apologised to him

In a related story, Dr Okoye debunked claims that the student who was expelled for assaulting him apologised to him.

He stated that nobody apologised to him or visited him over the incident that led to a female student's expulsion from the school.

The mother of the embattled student also reacted to the claim, sharing how her family felt about the situation.

