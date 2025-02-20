On-air personality Nedu has reacted to the claims by a social media critic Verydarkman that he was sick and hospitalised

The podcast host refuted the claim and shared his current state of health during a live press conference in Lagos on Thursday, February 20

He also addressed claims made by Verydarkman that he defrauded a man of a huge sum using his charity organisation

Podcast host Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, also known as Nedu, has addressed allegations by Vincent Martins Otse aka Verydarkman (VDM), a social media critic, that he is fraudulent.

He also debunked VDM's claim that while he was dragging him online, he was at the hospital receiving treatment. Nedu noted that he was hale and hearty.

Nedu reacts to VDM's fraud allegations and claims that he was hospitalised. Image credit: @tvcng, @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

The on-air personality added that he did not defraud anyone and has been running his charity and scholarship organisation for a while.

He said he had gotten several applications and was about to start selecting the eligible candidates before his drama with VDM started.

Nedu added that it would not be the first time he would be giving out scholarships as he does it from his pocket most times.

Nedu thrashes Mr Nigeria Ugo Nwokolo's claim

According to an associate of Nedu, who was present during the live conference and answered questions on his behalf, Nedu does not respond to gossip.

In a video, the associate noted that Mr Nigeria Ugo Nwokolo has gotten a legal response after he said some things about Nedu during an interview with Lucky Udu.

Nwokolo had claimed that Nedu influenced him to say that poor girls turn him on, on the Honest Bunch podcast.

Nedu stated that guests are entitled to their opinion and he does not regret bringing them. More so, this drama has taught him a lesson.

Recall that Nedu's travails began when he hosted comedian Adedayo Martin, aka Deeone, on the Honest Bunch podcast. Deeone accused VDM of being gay and this caused the social critic to drag Nedu brutally.

Nedu responds to VDM and Mr Nigeria Ugo Nwokolo's claims about him. Image credit: @nedu_official

Source: Instagram

Nedu says he was not fired

Nedu added that he was not fired from the Honest Bunch podcast but stepped down when the attacks became personal. Besides, he plays the role of the devil's advocate.

He stated that he does not like to exchange words with people and resigned so that the podcast could continue without him.

Watch Nedu's press conference below:

Reactions as Nedu thrashes VDM's fraud allegation

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions as Nedu thrashed VDM and Mr Nigeria Ugo Nwokolo's claims.

@zucchy_nedu commented:

"He said, "My job on the podcast was to play Devils advocate".. are you taking accountability for you actions or pushing the blame?"

@DennisBswift commented:

"Make una allow breathe haba, since came back from his South Africa. Una no allow the guy enjoy the memories he gather their in peace. Nedu now no fit gist us about the outing. Chia

@olisamassi1494 commented:

"Live press conference from nedu?....to what end exactly?.....what a nonsense."

@SeunOluwafemi8 noted:

"Nedu has done well. A step in the right direction. I'm proud of him."

@FaizahTaiwo reacted:

"Very Dark Man drags Nedu, lies on his head, 50,000 comments. Nedu press conference to clear his name. 5 comments. Hypocrites y'all."

@emefynstarboy stated:

"You guys are just looking for how to cover your mess rubbish. So, if his lying all VDM is saying is true, rubbish."

VDM exposes Nedu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Verydarkman had continued to drag Nedu after he brought comedian Deeone to his show to make claims against him.

VDM alleged that Nedu works with lies on his Honest Bunch podcast and Deeone was not his target after he alleged that he was gay.

The social critic exposed how Nedu allegedly treated an influential person despite all that he did for him.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng