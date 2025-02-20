Social critic Verydarkman has called out on-air personality Nedu and accused him of being fraudulent

He noted that during the period he dragged Nedu for bringing Deeone to his podcast who made disparaging comments about him, the OAP felt sick and was hospitalised

Although VDM said that he wanted to let the issues with Nedu slide, he cannot because he hates fraud

Social critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), has accused on-air personality, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, aka Nedu Wazobi, of fraud and he shared details of his accusations online.

VDM accuses Nedu of being allegedly fraudulent.

According to VDM, he would not have continued dragging Nedu after he brought ex-Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Adedayo Martin, aka Deeone, to the Honest Bunch podcast, who claimed that he sleeps with men.

The social critic said that during the period of his drama with Nedu, the OAP fell sick and was hospitalised. Besides, many people begged him to let the issue slide.

However, VDM said a United Kingdom-based man and Nedu connected and he informed the OAP that he was into charity and gives scholarships to people using the Metropolitan School of Business and Management in the UK.

He asked Nedu to help out and Nedu agreed to be the face of the programme to help Nigerian youths in the country get the UK scholarship.

When the man and his team asked Nedu what it would cost them to use his services, the OAP created an N85m budget for a fund-raising gala.

He said that when the celebs and other people have entered the hall, an account number will be displayed and funds will be raised for the charity.

VDM drags Nedu for alleged fraud.

VDM drags Nedu over alleged fraud

To make the event very big, Nedu said he would use 10 influencers and each will take N500k. Also, he will spend N3.5m for digital marketing, and 20 billboards for N350k each.

For video production, he wrote N2m, media coverage N96k each for 11 media houses, plus other expenses including food and drinks amounted to N85m.

He asked for an upfront payment of N60m and they first sent Nedu N40m, then N9.8m, and N10.2m.

When it was time to promote the event, he did not use the media houses, instead, he asked singers Inetimi Odon aka Timaya, and Kingsley Okonkwo, aka KCee, and politician Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour to endorse his scholarship programme.

When it was time for the charity event, Nedu displayed his account details instead of the UK school's account details.

After they asked him to provide the media links and billboards he used for the advert of the programme, he started to act weird.

At this point, they suspected that Nedu had defrauded them. VDM said he would write a petition against the on-air personality and he would learn the hard way.

Watch VDM's video below:

VDM exposes how Nedu treated influential man

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Verydarkman continued to drag Nedu after he brought comedian Deeone to his show to make claims against him.

VDM alleged that Nedu works with lies on his Honest Bunch podcast and Deeone was not his target after he alleged that he was gay.

The social critic exposed how Nedu allegedly treated an influential person despite all that he did for him

