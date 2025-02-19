The current Mr Nigeria Ugo Nwokolo has come forward to speak his truth about a comment of his that went viral

Recall that Ugo Nwokolo became a trending topic after he stated that poor girls turn him on, on the Honest Bunch Podcast, resulting in a heated online debate

In a new post shared by content creator Lucky Udu, Ugo shared his side of things and Nedu's connection to his contentious statement

Ugo Nwokolo, the current Mr Nigeria, has made it to the trends table after he cleared the air on the controversial statement he made on the Honest Bunch Podcast, where he disclosed his preferred type of ladies.

Mr Nigeria's episode on the viral podcast had to be one of the most controversial in the history of the online show. The model had gone on the show to disclose that "poor girls turn him on". He stated that the poorer the lady, the more attracted he is to her.

His utterance did not sit well with many online users, who lambasted him for ridiculing ladies to such an extent.

In a new turn of events, Lucky Udu, a popular social media creator and commentator, invited Ugo to his show to tell his side of things. According to Ugo, he was manipulated by Nedu Wazobia to utter such a statement in order for his episode to go viral.

He claimed that Nedu had told him he needed to sound dumb to Nigerians in order to appeal to them.

Ugo Nwokolo noted that his statement almost ruined his career, leading to his slipping into depression. Ugo also mentioned that Nedu had charged him the sum of N5 million to enable him to appear on the podcast.

Watch the clip here:

Ugo Nwokolo's interview spurs reactions online

Read some reactions below:

@kingtufab said:

"Lool but why be say na now wey Nedu dy down, everybody wan finish am totally 😂😂. Nedu sef too do."

@ladyjasminec said:

"Hi everyone I am a poor girl ! Hello if you are interested 😂! Them suppose wipe nedu Oriamo cord for neck. Cause I watched this video to the end ! He gave the guy zero or no option!"

@splendidsure reacted:

"He looks like a nollywood actor."

@dym_phyna said:

"You were forced how? Old man like you."

@softlink_igadgets_hub commented:

"VDM said it una dey doubt am, even the worm of a guy also plan theirs with Nedu."

@splendidsure said:

"This year is definitely going to be end of some podcast."

@rexomolope_ said:

"I believe this guy. Most of you will not understand how evil the entertainment industry can be until you go into it."

@brown_of_lagos1 said:

"Me in this position Ndu will refund me Omo dem no born him papa well."

@viktorscutz said:

"So they pay or you people pay just to spit rubbish online. God😢💔,how are we sure you didn’t or wasn’t paid to say this one."

Why Mr Nigeria is attracted to poor ladies

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian model, Ugo Nwokolo, is making headlines after opening up about his preference in women.

In a video making the rounds, Mr Nigeria gave his reasons for liking women who do not have money.

Ugo Nwokolo’s explanation made the rounds on social media, and it raised a series of comments from netizens.

