A student who was recently expelled from Nnamdi Azikiwe University has reacted after being asked to apologise to a lecturer

The young lady had been expelled after a video showed her having a public altercation with a lecturer in the presence of students

Social media users who came across her response on Facebook stormed the comments section to react to it

A former student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Goddy-Mbakwe Precious, has been dragged online after failing to apologise for a public altercation with a lecturer.

The student, who was expelled from the institution following the incident, took to Facebook to respond to criticism from a user.

Man asks expelled UNIZIK student to apologise to lecturer

The user, Chinedu Makata, had lambasted the student for her behaviour, stating that she should be ashamed of her actions and apologise to the lecturer she had humiliated.

In his words:

"PimPim u should hide your head in shame, you trended for a bad really reason, instead of you to bury your head in shame and apologize to that lecturer you humiliated and disrespected, you are here posting stupid videos, na only God go help you, you will not know what you have done to yourself but in the future when it will be hunting you, don't cry o. beauty without brain and character Is useless. Work on your character and temperament because you have a very bad character. I wonder the kind of parents you have, if you were properly brought up, you would have been called to order for the nuisance you displayed attacking that lecturer."

However, the former student responded with a dismissive laugh, seemingly implying that she was unrepentant.

"Trended?" she taunted him with laugh emojis.

Reactions trail epic response of expelled UNIZIK student

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post, with man stating that she was unrepentant despite her expulsion.

Nana Kalu said:

"Mannerless man beater don post."

Don Harrison said:

"Your name is Pim Pim that sounds like a horn meaning to give way for someone. But yet you did not give way to your lecturer. Pim Pim don finally clear road for Unizik."

Chukwuma Chris stated:

"Na Opueh work straight up. But Nne you for change your uni status to a graduate of NAU. Tomorrow is bright."

Blaize Pascal wrote:

"So unfortunately you were expelled next time thread with caution."

Luiz Garcia stated:

"I will be glad if school can refund me your wasted school fees make I use guide body."

Daniel Nwana wrote:

"Go apologize to your lecturer."

Stephen Nwachukwu wrote:

"I love you and support you whole heartedly."

Nnolum Ifunanya reacted:

"Pim Pim don't listen to haters. Listen to me. Delete your facebook account."

Ama Ra added:

"Just see as all of unna dey make this girl even more popular. The issue has been resolved, she has been expelled soooooo make everyone leave the girl and the matter unna no b God haba."

See the post below:

Man vows to help expelled UNIZIK student financially

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man's post pledging money to the expelled student of UNIZIK went viral online.

Some people supported him while others tackled him for offering money to her.

