Verydarkman has continued to drag On-Air Personality Nedu after he brought comedian Deeone to his show to make claims against him

VDM alleged that Nedu works with lies on his Honest Bunch podcast and Deeone was not his target after he alleged that he was gay

The social critic exposed how Nedu allegedly treated an influential person despite all that he did for him

Social critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), has shared how On-Air Personality Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, better known as Nedu Wazobia, treats people he doesn't like on his Honest Bunch podcast.

VDM noted that netizens should leave him as he continues to drag Nedu. He recalled what Nedu did it to an influential person and it was the podcast host who told him.

VDM reveals why he is tackling Nedu and ignoring Deeone over gay allegations. Image credit: @verydarkblackman, @comediandeeone, @nedu_official

Source: Instagram

He said that the influential man was angry that Nedu brought a particular person to his podcast to insult him. VDM had to pacify the man after Nedu begged him to do so.

VDM claimed that Nedu said he did not say anything and it was just his guest who spoke against the influential person.

The person said he had promoted Nedu, hence, he did not know why Nedu allowed the guest to disparage him on his podcast.

VDM drags Nedu over Deeone's gay allegations

VDM said it was Nedu who set the questions on his podcast to spark up conversations for more views.

He added that Deeone who made claims that he stole his NGO funds and has proof has never posted the proof.

The social critic noted that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) cannot investigate him for fraud because he is the highest person with integrity in Nigeria.

In 2023, he said Deeone wanted to be close to him and he sent him videos to react to which he declined.

According to Verydarkman, Deeone is a content creator and doesn't take him seriously. Besides, he has a miscreant value.

In his Instagram video, the media personality added that Nedu promotes lies to run controversies but he works based on truth. Instead of going for Deeone, he said he prefers to uproot the tree (Nedu).

Reactions as VDM tackles Nedu over Deeone

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions as VDM tackles Nedu over his podcast show and Deeone's gay allegeations.

@callmekinny commented:

"If Nedu na better person as some people dey claim...he for jeje cut the part wey that mumu deeone yarn rubbish. But hell no. He posted that part to get traffic to his YouTube. Ratels don't go for branches, we go for the root."

@uloma_25 said:

"Na Deeone call out VDM and na NEDU dey suffer am. This is what we call ignoring the symptoms and dealing with issues from the root. Deeone na symptoms while NEDU na the root of the matter."

@tiger_vibez reacted:

"Nobody get case pass VDM, followed by Portable, sowere, Nnamdi Kanu et all."

ghaffarmogaji noted:

"Wow miscreant value, juice for orange wey don finish."

@chi__4real_ commented:

"Nedu must face the consequences button."

VDM reacts to Deeone's gay allegations

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Verydarkman in a new video had responded to a bold claim BBNaija star Deeone made against him on Nedu's podcast.

The social media critic who shared why he would sue for defamation also exposed media personality Nedu.

VDM shared a series of WhatsApp chats between him and Nedu, as he sent a message to Nigerians about the media personality's podcast.

